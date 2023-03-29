Six biggest questions the Dodgers face as they open an unpredictable season

For galore teams, opening time is nan astir breathtaking clip of nan year. For nan 2023 Dodgers, it mightiness beryllium nan astir anxious.

Despite an underwhelming offseason and unmistakable nonaccomplishment of talent from past season’s 111-win club, nan Dodgers participate nan caller play assured they tin stay a World Series contender and proceed their decade of power successful nan National League West.

But this year, possibly much than immoderate successful caller memory, they can’t beryllium definite of it.

As they get fresh for their opener Thursday nighttime astatine location against nan Arizona Diamondbacks, awesome questions stay astir nan upcoming campaign, from their lineup extent to nan wellness of their pitching to their reliance connected nan workplace system. Here are nan apical six: