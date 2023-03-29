Six biggest questions the Dodgers face as they open an unpredictable season

March 29, 2023 2:51 PM PT
1
For galore teams, opening time is nan astir breathtaking clip of nan year. For nan 2023 Dodgers, it mightiness beryllium nan astir anxious.
Despite an underwhelming offseason and unmistakable nonaccomplishment of talent from past season’s 111-win club, nan Dodgers participate nan caller play assured they tin stay a World Series contender and proceed their decade of power successful nan National League West.
But this year, possibly much than immoderate successful caller memory, they can’t beryllium definite of it.
As they get fresh for their opener Thursday nighttime astatine location against nan Arizona Diamondbacks, awesome questions stay astir nan upcoming campaign, from their lineup extent to nan wellness of their pitching to their reliance connected nan workplace system. Here are nan apical six:
2
1. Will nan biggest stars shine?
For each nan questions nan Dodgers face, astir wouldn’t matter if they get emblematic ascendant seasons from Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Max Muncy.
Those 4 should beryllium successful nan lineup almost each day. And erstwhile they’re astatine their best, they springiness nan Dodgers 1 of nan astir vulnerable lineups successful baseball.
It’s not a group without uncertainty. Betts and Muncy knowledgeable utmost highs and lows past season. Smith still is moving toward superstar status. And moreover if Freeman posts different MVP-caliber campaign, arsenic he’s done successful conscionable astir each of nan past 7 seasons, nan Dodgers don’t look to person compensated for nan nonaccomplishment of Trea Turner (or Gavin Lux).
Most likely, it’ll beryllium a ascendant quartet astatine nan apical of nan order. But thing little than that could person cascading effects connected nan Dodgers’ violative ceiling.
3
2. Can nan bottommost of nan lineup produce?
Another logic nan apical of nan lineup is truthful key: The bottommost half has superior mobility marks successful almost each spot.
Will J.D. Martinez person a bounce-back twelvemonth arsenic DH, aliases proceed a caller statistical diminution now that he’s 35?
Will Miguel Rojas instrumentality arsenic nan mundane shortstop aft taking complete successful nan aftermath of Lux’s season-ending injury?
Will Miguel Vargas and James Outman nutrient successful their first extended big-league action, aliases struggle to accommodate to MLB pitching?
And will platoons successful near and halfway section thief nan Dodgers get by, aliases will nan individual deficiencies of Chris Taylor (who has struggled pinch strikeouts), Trayce Thompson (who had a acold spring), David Peralta (who went quiet down nan agelong past season) and Jason Heyward (who rebuilt his plaything this winter) beryllium excessively overmuch to overcome?
After 5 consecutive seasons of nan Dodgers starring nan convention successful scoring, nan team’s potency astatine nan sheet is successful doubt.
4
3. Will nan rotation enactment healthy?
The Dodgers rotation could beryllium 1 of nan champion successful baseball. Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw are tin of Cy Young seasons. Dustin May looked awesome during spring. Tony Gonsolin is coming disconnected his first All-Star selection. And Noah Syndergaard offers upside from nan No. 5 spot.
However, astir of them participate nan twelvemonth pinch wounded concerns. Kershaw hasn’t made much than 22 starts since 2019. Gonsolin is group to miss nan opening period pinch a sprained ankle. Syndergaard and May are only a mates of years removed from Tommy John surgeries. And Urías is successful a statement year, erstwhile players are sometimes other cautious pinch moreover insignificant ailments.
The Dodgers person had wounded problems before. And if it happens again, it threatens to move possibly their biggest spot into a weakness.
5
4. Are young pitchers ready?
In nan arena nan Dodgers suffer losses successful their rotation, they will beryllium banking connected a group of young arms to prime up nan slack.
Ryan Pepiot is connected nan roster arsenic Gonsolin’s replacement. Fellow apical prospects Michael Grove and Gavin Stone are headlining nan triple-A rotation. And erstwhile first-round prime Bobby Miller could beryllium connected way for his debut arsenic well.
It’s thing of a gamble, nan nine entrusting unproven — albeit highly touted — young pitchers to measurement up if needed. But it’s a prime nan squad hopes will salary dividends, not only this twelvemonth but for nan early arsenic well.
6
5. Is a person basal for nan bullpen?
The 1 point nan Dodgers haven’t picked yet: a closer.
Manager Dave Roberts said he was comfortable entering nan play without a designated ninth-inning guy. President of shot operations Andrew Friedman echoed nan aforesaid sentiment.
The Dodgers aren’t short connected candidates. Evan Phillips emerged arsenic 1 of nan majors’ amended relievers past year. Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol and Daniel Hudson (when he’s healthy) tin adjacent too.
For now, nan Dodgers will instrumentality to nan closer-by-committee approach. It could beryllium Phillips connected nights he’s not needed until nan ninth. It could beryllium Vesia to look left-handed hitters aliases Graterol to look right-handers.
Eventually, Roberts has indicated, nan Dodgers mightiness beryllium unfastened to picking 1 pitcher for prevention situations.
7
6. Is a large waste and acquisition coming?
It’s easy to consciousness nan Dodgers are a portion aliases 2 short of being a existent contender — particularly aft nan awesome offseason upgrades nan San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets made this winter.
The Dodgers could usage a prima shortstop and a much move bat successful nan outfield and different frontline starter. And it’s easy to spot waste and acquisition targets emerging earlier nan midseason deadline.
Maybe nan Milwaukee Brewers will driblet retired of contention and effort to flip pitcher Corbin Burnes and/or shortstop Willy Adames. Perhaps nan Pittsburgh Pirates yet will springiness successful to outfielder Bryan Reynolds’ waste and acquisition request. Another sanction could look complete nan coming months, nan benignant of effect summation that could change nan Dodgers’ season.
Friedman hasn’t been acrophobic to return large swings before, peculiarly successful seasons nan Dodgers weren’t moving distant pinch nan NL West title, for illustration 2018 and 2021.
It’s easy to envision nan Dodgers being backmost successful that position — disconnected to a bully commencement but lacking nan firepower of an evident title favorite. If they are, and nan correct waste and acquisition targets emerge, they mightiness person to determine whether it’s clip to leverage their highly classed workplace strategy again for a blockbuster deal.
Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and overmuch more.
You whitethorn occasionally person promotional contented from nan Los Angeles Times.
Jack Harris covers nan Dodgers for nan Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered nan Angels, nan Kings and almost everything other nan L.A. sports segment had to offer. A Phoenix native, he primitively interned astatine The Times earlier joining nan unit successful 2019.