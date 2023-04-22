Six months of Elon Musk’s Twitterverse

2 hours ago
Video Duration 25 minutes 19 seconds

Since Musk took complete Twitter, nan level has changed for nan worse, from reinstating antecedently banned accounts to wide-scale unit layoffs. Plus, nan compression connected Venezuela’s media.

Twitter, nan harm that Elon Musk has done to nan marque and nan journalists who can’t rather discontinue nan platform

Contributors:
Bobby Allyn – exertion reporter, NPR
Matt Binder – reporter, Mashable
Shirin Ghaffary – elder societal media correspondent, VOX
Amanda Silberling – elder civilization writer, TechCrunch

On our radar:

Fox News settles pinch Dominion Voting Systems. “The Big Lie” came pinch a large value tag, but shaper Flo Phillips explains really nan blimpish news web sewage distant pinch a batch much than it paid for.

Venezuela’s replacement media movement

The societal infrastructure successful Venezuela is collapsing, and erstwhile journalists bring that up, they person to contend pinch President Nicolás Maduro’s authorities and its authoritarian tendencies. Producer Ryan Kohls looks astatine nan media outlets driven underground successful Maduro’s Venezuela.

Contributors:
Daniela Alvarado – The Press & Society Institute of Venezuela
Laura Helena Castillo Rodríguez – co-founder, El Bus TV
Roberto Deniz  – journalist, Armando.info
Vladimir Villegas – host, Vladimir Villegas TV

Published On 22 Apr 2023

Source Aljazeera

