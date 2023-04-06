Six of the most beautiful sections of the Great Wall of China

CNN —

Looking back, I’ve travel to recognize it was my predominant visits to different parts of nan Great Wall successful Beijing that were a driving unit down my desire to research nan remainder of nan state and, on pinch it, nan galore sections of wall that dishonesty extracurricular nan capital’s boundaries.

Work connected nan Great Wall began much than 2,500 years ago, its origins making love backmost to China’s Spring and Autumn Period of astir 770 BCE to 476 BCE. Various sections were added successful consequent eras arsenic competing dynasties and factions sought to exert their control.

Work yet stopped successful nan 17th century.

Though not a single, unbroken structure, nan wall spans complete 21,000 kilometers, winding done 15 provinces, 97 prefectures and 404 counties.

And while definite sections person been incredibly celebrated among tourists, galore parts person slipped into obscurity, disrepair and sometimes oblivion.

Whether you’re readying to sojourn nan Great Wall for nan first clip aliases nan 50th, nan pursuing destinations are judge to make your travel to China moreover much worthwhile. (Check retired nan supra video for melodramatic aerial footage of immoderate of these astonishing sites.)

The Great Wall is not simply a ceramic and mortar bulwark; successful definite places, towers connected jagged upland peaks, wall towns aliases moreover wide rivers count arsenic sections of “wall.”

The Turtle City, built successful nan Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) arsenic portion of nan Great Wall’s “Yellow River Defense Line,” was completed successful 1608 and was location to astir 2,000 infantrymen and 500 cavalry units during highest use.

Today, this wall metropolis is located successful nan Sitan Township of Jingtai County successful northbound cardinal Gansu province.

While location aren’t galore existent turtles successful nan “Turtle City,” nan garrison municipality sewage its nickname owed to its unsocial shape.

The southbound gross acts arsenic nan caput and nan westbound and eastbound gates arsenic nan flippers. The town’s oval wall is nan body, while nan northbound gross acts arsenic its tail. As 1 of nan astir well-preserved and genuinely authentic walled cities near successful China today, it’s decidedly worthy your time.

Staying successful nan Jingtai County halfway is recommended. The ancient metropolis is only a 30-minute cab thrust from your lodgings, truthful you tin sojourn whenever nan ray is champion for photos.

When successful Jingtai, effort section specialties specified arsenic nan 5 Buddha tofu and nan Jingtai acold mixed noodles – some are spicy vegetarian dishes. A locomotion done nan sprawling nighttime marketplace successful Jingtai County People’s Square, which boasts much than 50 snack stalls, is besides recommended for adventurous foodies.

Getting there: Lanzhou, nan superior of Gansu province, has a awesome world airdrome and high-speed train connections from galore cities successful China. The thrust to Yongtai Turtle City from downtown Lanzhou takes astir 2.5 hours (195 kilometers). From Lanzhou Zhongchuan Airport, it’s only 1.5 hours (125 kilometers).

Mutianyu and Jiankou are 2 parts of nan aforesaid Stone Dragon – 2 contiguous sections of nan Great Wall that together agelong for astir 25 kilometers on Beijing’s mountaintops.

Historical records show that millions of men spent hundreds of years constructing nan Great Wall. Stand atop nan wall astatine either Mutianyu aliases Jiankou, and you’ll statesman to comprehend nan gravity of this statement.

These 2 sections are arguably nan 2 astir classical examples of Ming Dynasty Great Wall surviving today, and climbing either is guaranteed to beryllium a life-changing experience.

Mutianyu is nan champion information of nan “tourist wall.” Restored successful nan 1980s, it’s very commercialized but besides superbly beautiful. Visitors not up for nan hike tin return a cablegram car to nan top.

To nan westbound of Mutianyu, Jiankou is colloquially known arsenic nan “wild wall” – nary summons needed and not commercialized. That being said, arsenic of 2020, hiking astatine Jiankou has go somewhat frowned upon by nan section authorities because of information concerns.

Mutianyu and Jiankou are little than a 90-minute thrust (without traffic) from downtown Beijing, yet it’s highly recommended to bask a nighttime successful nan countryside if clip allows.

Jiankou tin beryllium accessed via Xizhazi village; if dates align, you mightiness moreover beryllium capable to walk a fewer days pinch William Lindesay, world-renowned Great Wall historian, and his awesome family astatine The Barracks, their wall-side courtyard home.

For lodgings astir Mutianyu, The Brickyard is simply a superbly comfortable choice.

In autumn and spring, shades of nan wall’s grey ceramic opposition pinch nature’s vibrant colors. Peak autumn foliage and outpouring cherry blossoms supply stunning backdrops for photos.

For wintertime sports enthusiasts, there’s skiing and skating adjacent to nan Wall astatine locations not acold from Mutianyu.

Getting to Mutianyu: Restrictions connected applying for impermanent driving licenses successful China were relaxed successful September 2019, truthful renting a car arsenic a overseas tourer is wholly possible. (International driving licenses are not accepted successful China.)

You tin besides prosecute a car pinch a driver for nan time aliases return nan Mutianyu Special Tourism Bus from nan Dongzhimen Wai Bus Station.

Getting to Jiankou: Renting a car aliases booking backstage carrier is recommended. As Xizhazi is simply a mini village, buses are scarce truthful it tin return up to 5 hours to get location by nationalist transport, arsenic opposed to 90 minutes by car.

Bataizi colony sits conscionable wrong nan Motianling conception of nan Great Wall and is location to nan ruins of a Gothic religion built successful 1876 nether nan guidance of a German missionary.

The religion has been damaged and repaired galore times successful its astir 150-year history; nan doorbell building is nan only portion still standing.

The juxtaposition of its ruins against nan rammed-earth Great Wall makes Bataizi a unsocial spot to walk a greeting aliases afternoon.

After finishing your hike on nan wall and visiting nan religion ruins, driblet successful to nan village’s “new” religion to opportunity hullo to Father Pan; if you speak Chinese, he tin reply immoderate questions astir nan village’s agelong relationship pinch Catholicism.

Besides Bataizi, Datong should besides beryllium connected your tourer map; visiting nan Yungang Grottoes (a UNESCO world practice site) and nan Hengshan Hanging Temple will make your travel moreover much memorable.

Late summertime is an perfect clip to sojourn Bataizi, arsenic you’ll spot a awesome opposition betwixt nan Great Wall and nan lush greenish hills.

Getting there: Bataizi colony is 80 kilometers westbound of Datong, 1 of Shanxi province’s largest and astir celebrated cities. Zuoyun County is only 22 kilometers distant from Bataizi – astir a 35-minute drive.

Datong is easy accessible by level aliases high-speed train from different cities successful China; a taxi from downtown Datong to Bataizi should costs astir 300 yuan (about $43).

Alternatively, you tin make your measurement to Zuoyun County by autobus past hop successful a taxi.

In Datong, luxury seekers will want to caput for nan five-star Yunzhong Traditional Courtyard Hotel. Zuoyun County has 1 edifice that tin judge foreigners: Zuoyun Jinshan International Hotel. Both tin beryllium recovered connected celebrated edifice booking sites.

As nan locals say, Laoniuwan is wherever nan Great Wall and nan mighty Yellow River shingle hands.

The Laoniuwan Fortress was built successful 1467, while nan astir celebrated building of nan Great Wall successful this area, Wanghe Tower (literally meaning river-watching tower), was constructed successful 1544.

Laoniuwan colony is located successful Pianguan County, portion of Xinzhou metropolis successful Shanxi province, conscionable crossed nan stream from Inner Mongolia.

Late summertime aliases early autumn is simply a awesome clip to visit, arsenic you’ll debar nan perchance vulnerable upland roads during outpouring rainstorms, aliases being uncomfortably acold successful a spot without awesome infrastructure.

Along nan Great Wall, location are only a fewer places wherever it meets bodies of water; of each those, this is nan astir stunning.

A vessel thrust on nan stream is highly recommended. You’ll beryllium capable to soak successful nan earthy beauty of nan Yellow River Gorge while marveling astatine nan patient resoluteness of these ancient architects.

Getting there: Laoniuwan is difficult to get to by nationalist transportation. The champion action is to rent aliases book a car to return you from Datong to Laoniuwan via Bataizi – this way, you’ll beryllium capable to spot 2 unthinkable locations on nan Great Wall successful 1 trip.

Pianguan is nan nearest city, astir 1 hr away. Pianguan does not person a train position aliases an airport. The only action is to get by bus. Shuozhou, 140 kilometers from Laoniuwan, has an airdrome opening later this year.

Construction connected nan Great Wall successful Simatai began successful 1373. It was expanded and reinforced periodically passim nan Ming Dynasty.

The Fairy Tower is 1 of nan best-known towers of nan wall astatine Simatai but besides 1 of nan slightest visited owed to really difficult it is to access.

Instead, purpose to return successful unthinkable views of nan Fairy Tower from Wangjing Tower (just a fewer 100 meters away). It’s a travel that will satiate moreover nan astir adventurous hikers, yet tin beryllium done without immoderate ropes, ladders aliases different basal information gear.

As pinch a sojourn to Mutianyu/Jiankou, this conception of wall is guaranteed to present stunning views immoderate clip of year. My only proposal is to hold for a clear time (usually visibility is awesome nan time aft it rains aliases snows), arsenic nan position from Wangjing Tower is unobstructed successful each direction.

The hike to nan Fairy Tower will time off you successful awe of nan Northern Barbarians’ expected determination to scope nan capital; nan mountains are astir impassable connected foot, fto unsocial by horse, pinch sheer cliff faces connected either side.

It makes for perfectly world-class hiking and an absorbing history lesson.

Five-star lodgings are disposable astatine Hobo Farm; they besides person an unthinkable edifice that serves delicious Western and Chinese fare. For 4.5 prima lodgings pinch a little value tag, effort Yatou’s Homestay. Both tin beryllium recovered connected awesome edifice booking sites.

Getting there: Both nan Fairy Tower and Wangjing Tower should beryllium accessed via Tangjiazhai village, located successful Beijing’s Miyun district.

Tangjiazhai colony is 140 kilometers from downtown Beijing, depending connected your route. Booking a backstage car from nan metropolis is astir apt nan astir time-effective measurement to get there.

You tin besides return a high-speed train from Beijing Station to Miyun territory and move to a autobus aliases taxi from there.

Constructed during nan reign of Emperor Jiajing (1507-1567), this single-wall conception stands 7 meters gangly successful immoderate spots – nary mini feat considering it was made by piling stones.

It’s located conscionable crossed nan roadworthy from nan municipality of Dushikou, successful Chicheng successful Hebei province.

The piled-stone wall astatine Dushikou is unique, arsenic galore different sections of nan Great Wall adjacent to Beijing were constructed utilizing kiln-fired bricks.

Dushikou is champion visited successful nan summer, specifically July and August, erstwhile nan rolling hills of nan surrounding grasslands are highest green. Cool evenings make for cleanable outdoor barbecue/bonfire weather.

You’ll beryllium capable to find cleanable and comfortable farmhouse lodgings successful Dushikou town; alternatively, Chicheng, 45 minutes away, has a scope of hotels to take from.

Lamb skewers and roast limb of lamb are specialties successful these parts, arsenic this portion of Hebei is very adjacent to nan separator pinch Inner Mongolia. Noodle lovers should besides effort nan section oat noodles, which are delicious.

Getting there: Thanks to each nan infrastructure built for nan 2022 Winter Olympics, nan thrust to Dushikou has been shortened by almost 2 hours. If you for illustration not to drive, hop connected a autobus to Chicheng from nan Liuliqiao Transport Hub successful Beijing and return a 45-minute taxi thrust to Dushikou.

Note that nationalist proscription will return 1 aliases 2 hours longer than backstage car.