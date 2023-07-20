SL vs Pak | Pakistan lose three wickets in chase of 131 to raise Sri Lanka's hopes

Pakistan’s Noman Ali dives to section nan shot during nan 4th time of nan first cricket Test lucifer betwixt Sri Lanka and Pakistan astatine nan Galle International Cricket Stadium successful Galle connected July 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan mislaid 3 wickets successful a tricky 131-run pursuit connected time 4 of nan rain-hit opening Test connected Wednesday to springiness Sri Lanka a glimmer of dream successful nan contest.

The visitors reached 48-3 astatine stumps successful Galle, needing different 83 connected nan 5th and last time to return nan lead successful nan two-match series.

Pakistan spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed took 3 wickets each to thief vessel retired Sri Lanka for 279 successful nan last convention contempt a stubborn 82 by first-innings centurion Dhananjaya de Silva.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, connected 25, and skipper Babar Azam, connected six, were batting astatine adjacent of play.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck doubly pinch nan wickets of Abdullah Shafique, caught down for eight, and Shan Masood for seven.

Noman was sent successful arsenic nightwatchman but he was tally retired connected nought.

"Ideally, we should person had different 100 runs much connected nan committee but since nan first innings lead (by Pakistan) we were ever playing drawback up cricket," Sri Lanka adjunct coach Naveed Nawaz told reporters.

"If we tin get different two-three wickets without conceding excessively galore runs tomorrow it could move retired to beryllium a bully contest."

Left-armer Noman, Abrar and Agha Salman, who took 2 wickets, struck regular blows successful Sri Lanka's 2nd innings.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi snared different 2 to thief cleanable up nan tail.

De Silva, who scored 122 successful Sri Lanka's first-innings full of 312, built cardinal partnerships including a 76-run seventh-wicket guidelines pinch Ramesh Mendis, who made 42.

Shaheen, a left-arm quick, yet sewage de Silva caught down pinch a rising transportation aft Pakistan took nan 2nd caller ball.

Shaheen sewage his 2nd earlier Abrar ended nan innings.

Salman sent backmost Dinesh Chandimal for 28 to break a 60-run guidelines pinch de Silva and past Samarawickrama for 11 to put Sri Lanka successful trouble, but de Silva stood firm.

Abrar struck first earlier pinch his limb rotation to nonstop backmost skipper Dimuth Karunaratne for 20 to cheque Sri Lanka's brisk start.

Batsman Saud Shakeel has remained nan prima for Pakistan truthful acold pinch his unbeaten first-innings 208 -- his maiden Test double period -- successful his team's 461 each retired connected time three.

Shakeel's marathon sound handed Pakistan a useful lead of 149 arsenic rainfall interrupted play connected nan first 3 days.

Rain stayed distant connected time four, which started precocious owed to a damp spot connected nan field.