Sleepwalkers Star Brian Krause on a Possible Sequel: 'They'd Have to Bring Me Back'

Brian Krause says it's imperative he returns if there's ever a bequest sequel made for Mick Garris and Stephen King's Sleepwalkers.

In nan era of bequest sequels, could nan vampire movie Sleepwalkers beryllium fixed a follow-up film? More than 3 decades aft nan merchandise of nan original film, that remains to beryllium seen. But should Sleepwalkers 2 extremity up happening anytime soon, past Stephen King and Co. whitethorn want to springiness lead prima Brian Krause a call, arsenic he believes his return would beryllium basal — moreover if that intends resurrecting his character.

Krause said astir his activity connected Sleepwalkers successful a caller question and reply pinch Horror Geek Life. Reflecting connected 31 years of Sleepwalkers, Krause said astir nan film's enduring fame pinch scary movie fans. He says that astatine nan clip of production, he knew Sleepwalkers had nan use of having scary mastermind Stephen King attached, though he admits that he didn't ideate nan movie would still person specified a beardown cult pursuing successful 2023. Looking back, Krause besides feels fortunate to person been progressive pinch nan movie because of its coagulated formed and crew.

As Krause explains successful nan interview:

"Growing up, I wasn’t a large scary fan. It scares maine easily, but we each knew Stephen King increasing up, and that’s going to instrumentality around. But it’s crazy to moreover deliberation that we’re still watching it. It’s owed to Stephen King and Mick Garris, who’s gone connected to go specified a maestro successful nan past 30 years, and nan countless, endless projects his productivity has touched. So it’s nary wonderment that 1 of his first visions is still resonating pinch people. Jim Haynie, Mädchen Amick, Ron Perlman, Tobe Hooper, Ernie Lively, and everybody that was a portion of it is, they were solid, coagulated people. Me being specified a rookie astatine nan time, really fortunate americium I to beryllium mentioned successful nan aforesaid abstraction arsenic each those people?"

The HGL question and reply touched connected comments antecedently made by Sleepwalkers head Mick Garris astir a imaginable sequel. While there's thing officially successful nan works, Krause says he needs to return if immoderate follow-up to Sleepwalkers ever happens.

"If [Sleepwalkers 2 happens], they’d person to bring maine backmost to life somehow. Maybe I’m not really dead. There has to beryllium a way."

Stephen King's Sleepwalkers: Part 2 Wasn't Able to Get Studio Support

Columbia Pictures

Sleepwalkers was scripted by Stephen King, and nan movie has nan favoritism of being nan first movie written by nan acclaimed writer that wasn't based connected 1 of his novels. The movie tells nan communicative of nan past 2 survivors of a type of shapeshifting vampires who must provender connected nan life unit of virgin women successful bid to enactment alive. Along pinch nan aforementioned names, nan movie besides includes cameos from Joe Dante, Clive Barker, and Mark Hamill.

In 2020, Mick Garris said connected his Post Mortem podcast pinch Joe Russo that location had really been talk of doing a Sleepwalkers sequel. Tabitha King, Stephen King's wife, had really written a curen for a sequel that "involved a women's hoops squad somehow," though not overmuch other was revealed astir nan potetial plot. Garris said he didn't personally get to publication nan curen arsenic nan task grounded to get nan basal workplace attraction to move forward. As Garris explained:

"I ne'er publication it, but King was very excited that Tabby came up pinch this. But it was a sequel that cipher astatine nan workplace gave a sh-t about. You know, they liked nan money that Sleepwalkers made, but it was not a prestige merchandise by immoderate means, truthful they ne'er moreover thought astir Sleepwalkers after."

If you want to revisit Sleepwalkers, you tin presently find nan movie streaming for free connected Pluto TV. Meanwhile, you tin besides drawback Brian Krause successful his latest movie, nan Western movie Homestead, which is besides streaming for free complete connected Tubi.