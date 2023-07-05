'Slippery' Kevin Spacey behaved as if he 'thought he could groom me', court hears

Kevin Spacey behaved arsenic if he "thought he could groom" 1 of his alleged victims of intersexual battle - and good-looking young men were warned astir nan "slippery" Hollywood character arsenic it was "well known he was up to nary good", a tribunal has heard.

During nan first time of grounds astatine Southwark Crown Court successful London, nan first of 4 complainants claimed he was assaulted much than 10 times by Spacey complete a play of astir 4 years successful nan early 2000s - saying nan character put nan alleged victim's manus connected his ain penis respective times, and grabbed him connected different occasions.

The man, a driver, was "disgusted" pinch nan alleged activity assaults, nan tribunal heard. "The first clip that he touched me, it was conscionable a monolithic shock. I instantly pushed his manus off," he said.

Spacey is connected proceedings accused of 12 activity offences against 4 men betwixt 2001 and 2013, and has been described by nan prosecution arsenic a "sexual bully". He has vehemently denied each nan charges.

As good arsenic proceeding from nan alleged victim, jurors watched a signaling of his question and reply pinch police. In nan footage, he described informing nan prima connected 1 juncture that he would "knock him out" connected nan travel to an A-list statement hosted by Sir Elton John - but nan character was "turned on" by this.

In nan footage, nan man, who cannot beryllium named for ineligible reasons, described Spacey, 63, arsenic a "slippery, snaky, difficult person" and a "very mixed-up individual". He besides referenced his serial slayer characteristic successful nan movie Seven, saying: "He's a spot for illustration that, a spot creepy."

'Don't do that again aliases I will sound you out'

The man said Spacey told him he could present him to A-list stars, and said erstwhile he tried to conflict backmost against 1 of nan alleged assaults, nan character replied: "That's specified a move connected to me. You're specified a man."

Describing 1 alleged incident to police, nan man said: "He grabbed maine truthful difficult I almost came disconnected nan road. He grabbed maine really difficult and it really hurt. I pushed him against nan doorway and said, 'Don't do that again aliases I will sound you out'."

Spacey "would compression my bum and would swipe my legs", nan man said successful his constabulary interview.

He besides said he had recovered Spacey stepping astir his level naked connected occasion, adding: "It's not thing I wanted to see, to beryllium honest."

'It was good known he was up to nary good'

Image: An artist's sketch of Kevin Spacey successful tribunal earlier successful nan trial. Pic: Elizabeth Cook/PA

The alleged unfortunate told nan serviceman that young, good-looking men were warned astir nan actor's behaviour, and said group would show them: "You amended beryllium careful."

"It was good known he was up to nary good," he added.

When questioned successful tribunal by Spacey's lawyer Patrick Gibbs KC, nan man denied being excited by nan character rubbing him. He besides dismissed nan defence lawyer erstwhile he asked whether nan alleged incidents made him mobility his sexuality - describing it arsenic a "ridiculous question".

Asked really Spacey's alleged actions affected him, nan complainant said he suffered "shame, embarrassment and shock".

It "caused maine anxiety", he told nan court, adding that it was not easy to talk astir astatine nan clip truthful he mostly "blocked it out".

He continued: "I was struggling pinch nan truth that personification had touched maine and I didn't let them to. And secondly, he was a awesome movie star."

The man told nan tribunal he made it "crystal clear" he did not for illustration being touched successful that measurement and denied a proposal that he "sometimes fto him do it and… successful truth responded to it".

Continuing his cross-examination of nan alleged victim, Mr Gibbs began to ask: "Didn't what happened betwixt you..."

The man interjected: "Nothing happened betwixt america - he assaulted me."

Alleged unfortunate denies ulterior motives for making allegations

He besides denied that he had jumped connected a "bandwagon" by coming forward, aliases been motivated by money, saying: "I'm doing good successful my life. I could really do without each this... immoderate others person been brave and travel forward, truthful I thought it was clip for maine to travel guardant and do nan same."

In his constabulary interview, nan man said he could nary longer watch immoderate of Spacey's films aliases TV programmes.

"I can't watch a movie pinch [Spacey] successful it… I can't guidelines him, it makes maine consciousness physically sick," he said.

The man told nan serviceman Spacey was "pretending to beryllium nice" but was a "predator" who was "aggressive".

He added: "He was evidently very messed up pinch his sexuality."

The charges against Spacey

Spacey pleaded not blameworthy successful July 2022 to 4 charges of intersexual battle and 1 of causing a personification to prosecute successful penetrative intersexual activity without consent.

In January this year, he pleaded not blameworthy to 7 further charges - 3 counts of indecent assault, 3 counts of intersexual assault, and 1 count of causing a personification to prosecute successful intersexual activity without consent.

The astir superior complaint faced by nan actor, of causing a personification to prosecute successful penetrative intersexual activity without consent, carries a maximum reward of life imprisonment.

The proceedings continues.