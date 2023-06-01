4 days ago

Snackable Content: Benefits, Types, and How to Create It

Snackable contented is easy to consume, understand, and share.

In this article, we’ll break down what snackable contented is, nan different types, and immoderate of its benefits. We’ll besides see 5 tips connected really to create your own.

Let’s start.

What Is Snackable Content?

Snackable content is easy-to-digest contented that’s intended to stock an thought quickly and effectively.

Unlike long-form content, snackable contented needs to beryllium created truthful your assemblage tin devour and understand it successful a matter of moments. This makes it perfect for sharing connected societal media.

Here’s an illustration of really Semrush creates snackable contented connected LinkedIn:

The image-driven slides quickly subordinate to users and make them alert of a Semrush solution that tin thief them flooded a communal problem.

Snackable contented tin guidelines connected its ain aliases beryllium portion of a longer portion of content. Like an infographic wrong a blog post.

Here’s an illustration of this successful a Backlinko guide:

Besides breaking up a wall of text, nan ocular helps readers to amended visualize your point.

And snackable contented tin besides beryllium awesome for entertaining and providing users pinch a speedy laugh.

In short, you should make abstraction for it successful your contented mix.

What Are nan Different Types of Snackable Content?

Here are 5 communal forms of snackable contented and what they’re champion for:

1. Memes

The conception of a meme has been astir since nan 1970s, erstwhile it was defined arsenic a taste accusation portion that’s replicated and spread. But we cognize them coming arsenic viral images aliases videos pinch text.

Memes are a highly shareable type of content because they’re engaging and entertaining. This is precisely nan type of contented users are looking for connected societal media platforms for illustration Instagram and Twitter.

Users whitethorn nonstop nan station via DM (direct message), station it to their stories, aliases tag different personification successful nan comments.

These images tin person a short life span because they thin to trust connected popular civilization references.

With memes, you’re participating successful a celebrated movement. And putting your ain brand-related rotation connected it.

Here’s an illustration of a meme we created for Instagram utilizing screenshots from a well-known reality TV show:

It relates popular civilization (a existent TV show) to a communal rumor (last-minute changes) for a conception of our target assemblage (social media managers).

Make judge to enactment connected apical of assemblage investigation to guarantee your marque is creating nan correct memes astatine nan correct times for nan correct people.

2. GIFs

A GIF is simply a type of image record (graphics interchange format) that’s usually animated—like a integer flipbook.

GIFs mostly reference memes aliases moments from TV shows and movies. In contented marketing, brands usage them to convey emotions and reactions.

They’re a communal type of snackable contented because they’re truthful short and applicable for galore different scenarios.

For example, you’ll spot galore brands usage GIFs connected Twitter to convey emotion for illustration this:

GIFs tin convey much meaning than plain text, making them perfect for humanizing your societal posts.

Sometimes, companies usage GIFs successful long-form contented (like blogs) aliases website landing pages.

For example, VWO uses GIFs connected its homepage to show really to usage its A/B testing tool:

It helps users understand nan instrumentality amended than matter would.

You tin besides incorporated GIFs into your societal media engagement strategy erstwhile responding to comments.

3. Infographics

Infographics are visualizations utilized to pass analyzable aliases elaborate accusation astatine a glance. And much efficaciously and concisely than matter alone.

They were 1 of nan top 3 contented assets created by marketers successful 2022. And they’re not going anywhere.

Here are a fewer from Gartner illustrating nan analyzable B2B buying travel is:

Users tin glimpse complete nan illustrations to understand nan cardinal points.

This contented style is besides much shareable than a nexus alone.

And infographics tin summarize an full taxable aliases article.

Here’s an example—an infographic summarizing our 10 SEO copywriting tips to amended content:

Whichever type of infographic you create, it should coming cardinal accusation successful a visually appealing way.

4. Short Videos

Short-form videos thin to beryllium thing nether 60 seconds.

Marketers typically usage these videos to summation marque consciousness and promote engagement—especially connected societal media.

According to our State of Content Marketing report, adjacent to half of marketers and business owners opportunity short-form video contented performs best:

Short-form videos see FAQs, merchandise demos, customer reviews, arena item reels, and previews.

For example, nan podcast “This American Life” shares 30-second snippets from its hour-long shows connected societal media:

This snackable contented makes it easy for users to tag their friends successful nan comments to thief make liking successful nan afloat episodes.

Short videos aren’t conscionable for societal media marketing, either. They now look everyplace brands person a presence.

For example, you could usage 1 connected 1 of your site’s landing pages to show a merchandise aliases work successful action. Like Shopify Plus:

The video provides a speedy overview of really nan work useful for imaginable customers.

And conscionable for illustration infographics, these videos should get nan connection crossed quickly to clasp your audience’s attention.

5. Interactive Content

Interactive contented invites users to complete 1 aliases much actions. To promote engagement.

Polls, games, and quizzes are each interactive snackable contented examples.

They tin besides thief you stitchery accusation astir your target audiences.

That way, you tin amended tailor early snackable contented to their preferences.

Here’s a Twitter canvass from HubSpot showing what we mean:

The marque utilized nan canvass to spark speech and lead into a related section of HubSpot’s podcast wherever users could study more.

Another illustration of interactive snackable contented is Instagram’s mobility stickers.

Here’s 1 from Duolingo India encouraging users to stock their existent streak connected nan app:

You tin besides usage interactive contented connected your website.

Here’s a awesome illustration of an image slider from Under Lucky Stars that shows what cities would look for illustration without ray pollution:

Having interactive contented for illustration this tin inspire, engage, and pass users. And group you isolated from nan competition.

Why Use Snackable Content successful Your Content Mix?

Snackable contented tin beryllium made quickly. So you tin people much contented successful little time.

Why does this matter?

Because our State of Content Marketing study shows that marketers and business owners opportunity publishing contented much often is cardinal for success.

And snackable contented useful because it:

Helps definitive your brand’s personality: Content for illustration memes and GIFs bespeak your values, consciousness of humor, and more

Content for illustration memes and GIFs bespeak your values, consciousness of humor, and more Effectively delivers information: Snackable contented is concise and accessible—even connected nan go

Snackable contented is concise and accessible—even connected nan go Provides a amended personification experience: Different group devour contented differently, truthful snackable contented helps to meet definite users’ preferences

Plus, snackable contented tin beryllium utilized to thrust users to your longer content.

One isn’t needfully amended than nan other. You apt request some for a successful contented trading strategy.

Tips for Creating Attention-Grabbing Snackable Content

An effective snackable contented strategy is visual, relatable, optimized for mobile, and data-driven.

When you create your own, travel these tips:

Researchers person said for decades that half of our brains are devoted to vision. But adding matter provides different furniture of discourse to thief users quickly understand your message.

This Pinterest guide moreover suggests utilizing a matter overlay to thief much group observe your posts.

Here’s an illustration of really we included further matter pinch a meme successful a tweet to make it applicable to our intended assemblage (while injecting humor):

Quote graphics are different bully option. And tin beryllium immoderate of nan astir shareable contented connected societal media.

Some creators and influencers person built immense followings pinch them.

Here’s 1 from writer and illustrator Rupi Kaur:

Tip: If you’re going to repost a quote from personification else, make judge they really said it earlier you share. Quote Investigator tin help.

Whichever style you take for your visuals, make judge they’re aligned pinch your marque personality and audience.

Pick One Message to Focus On

Focus your snackable contented connected 1 clear idea. To make judge group don’t get mixed signals.

Tesla did conscionable that successful 2014. The institution announced a caller titanium underbody shield successful a station connected Medium pinch GIFs embedded:

Just 1 GIF makes nan connection clear: The caller underbody drastically improves safety.

Unsure of nan kinds of messages your assemblage relates to?

Find applicable topics your title is covering utilizing Semrush’s Keyword Gap tool.

Enter your domain and up to 4 competitor domains you’d for illustration to analyze. Then, click “Compare.”

You’ll spot “Top Opportunities” and a “Keyword Overlap” chart.

To spot keywords your competitors rank for that you don’t, make judge nan “Missing” tab is selected successful nan array astatine nan bottom.

Like this:

This study tin springiness you ideas for contented you’ll want to people connected your website. And construe into snackable contented for different channels.

Repurpose Content Across Channels

You tin recycle long-form contented into snackable contented connected different channels to sphere resources. And perchance replicate nan first piece’s success.

Content repurposing involves changing nan format of 1 portion of contented to create a caller portion of content. This could mean creating a video from an article. Or turning nan results of a fewer societal polls into an infographic.

Looka repurposed their written guideline connected choosing a logo font into a snackable YouTube video:

The marque could moreover repurpose it further into TikToks aliases Reels to scope moreover much audiences.

You whitethorn already person nan components of snackable contented based connected your existing pieces successful beforehand of you. That webinar aliases ebook you shared could beryllium a golden excavation for short videos aliases infographics.

You could besides repurpose:

A blog station into aggregate LinkedIn posts

An Instagram station into a TikTok video

A YouTube video into aggregate GIFs

A Twitter canvass into an interactive quiz connected your website

Whichever format you choose, support nan societal media level aliases website successful mind erstwhile you repurpose. And ever do a value cheque earlier you publish.

Optimize for Mobile

A batch of group are viewing your snackable contented connected their smartphones. So, you request to make judge it’s formatted correctly and is easy to position connected mobile devices.

The mean mobile personification successful nan U.S. now spends adjacent to five hours a day utilizing their mobile phones.

If your contented is optimized for these users, thing you station will beryllium a batch much shareable and enjoyable to interact with.

Here are 4 ways to optimize your snackable contented for mobile users:

Format contented for scanning . Use plentifulness of achromatic space, clear typefaces, and contrasting colors.

. Use plentifulness of achromatic space, clear typefaces, and contrasting colors. Tailor nan image size to nan platform . Upload high-quality graphics successful nan correct dimensions to make judge they’re not pixelated aliases severely cropped.

. Upload high-quality graphics successful nan correct dimensions to make judge they’re not pixelated aliases severely cropped. Keep transcript short . Copy for societal posts gets truncated connected mobile successful less characters than connected desktop, truthful support matter short.

. Copy for societal posts gets truncated connected mobile successful less characters than connected desktop, truthful support matter short. Check that your tract useful connected mobile devices. Use Google’s Mobile-Friendly Test to spot really easy mobile visitors tin usage your website.

To tally nan test, participate your domain and click “TEST URL”:

The results will bespeak whether location are immoderate improvements you should make.

Learn from Your Top Performers

Analyzing capacity metrics for your snackable contented tin thief uncover what useful best.

Most societal media platforms person their ain analytics sections to do this.

For example, you tin usage relationship insights connected Instagram (if you person a business aliases creator account) to look astatine metrics like:

Plays

Accounts reached

Accounts engaged

Content interactions

From here, you tin spot which types of snackable contented are performing best. Then make much of nan same. Or effort variations for those not doing arsenic well.

You tin besides usage Semrush’s Social Analytics instrumentality to show Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Take Facebook, for example.

In nan “Posts” section, you tin spot your apical posts, posts that upset people, and station types.

You tin besides select your apical posts by engagement rate, clicks, people, and reactions.

Doing this regularly will thief you meet your audiences’ expectations. And debar wasting clip creating contented they don’t attraction about.

Start Creating Snackable Content

While snackable contented tin beryllium utilized successful galore places, it should surely beryllium portion of your societal media efforts.

Not judge wherever to start?

Check retired our Social Media Toolkit to spot what competitors are doing, find your best-performing posts, and show incoming messages.