Snag 2 Free Games At Epic, Including Dying Light

For much than 4 years now, nan Epic Games Store has regularly fixed distant free games. Every Thursday astatine 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, Epic offers astatine slightest 1 free PC crippled (sometimes 2 aliases three, though!). All you request to do to declare nan free games is create a free Epic account and alteration two-factor authentication to commencement snagging freebies. You person a week to adhd nan freebies to your room earlier nan caller one(s) return their place. At this point, Epic has fixed distant hundreds of free games, and there's nary motion that nan programme will extremity immoderate clip soon. We support this article up to day play to item some nan existent free games and adjacent week's offerings.

Current free crippled astatine Epic

Dying Light

From now until April 13 astatine 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you tin declare Dying Light: Enhanced Edition and Shapez. Epic had primitively announced that nan pirate-themed conflict royale crippled Blazing Sails would beryllium free, but a move was made. Shapez is simply a relaxing sim that tasks you pinch building factories that create shapes. It couldn't beryllium much different than Dying Light, which is simply a tense and demanding open-world endurance game.

Next free crippled astatine Epic

Second Extinction

Next week's free games are Mordhau and Second Extinction. Mordhau is an online "medieval slasher" that supports up to 64 players astatine erstwhile and boasts a assortment of hand-to-hand and ranged weapons for your created characteristic to wield. Second Extinction is simply a first-person shooter that's been successful early entree connected Steam for nan past mates of years. You tin task retired into an Earth riddled pinch mutated dinosaurs solo aliases alongside friends.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a moving database of each free crippled that Epic users person been capable to declare successful nan past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its people pinch free games. You tin moreover snag these games if you don't person a powerful PC truthful you tin play them if you ever get one. Look astatine nan database beneath to spot nan frankly ridiculous database of free games that person been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated connected April 6, 2023