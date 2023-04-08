Snoop Dogg Sports Blinged-Out Crypto Hardware Wallet at Wrestlemania 39

4 hours ago

Four days ago, nan American rapper, entrepreneur, and proprietor of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg, hosted WWE’s yearly event, Wrestlemania 39, successful Hollywood. The rap prima was spotted wearing a golden and achromatic gem Ledger Nano X astir his cervix connected a golden chain. Over nan past year, Snoop has been 1 of respective hip-hop artists showing disconnected their custom-made and blinged-out cryptocurrency hardware devices.

Snoop Joins Several Rappers Sporting Custom Crypto Hardware Wallets

Over nan play of April 1-2, 2023, Snoop Dogg hosted WWE’s 39th Wrestlemania event, featuring Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens. While hosting nan event, Snoop appeared wearing a custom-made golden and achromatic gem Ledger Nano X cryptocurrency hardware wallet.

Snoop is simply a well-known cryptocurrency supporter and non-fungible token (NFT) connoisseur. Additionally, Snoop is not nan only hip-hop creator sporting blinged-out hardware wallets, arsenic Gunna and Drake person besides shown disconnected their civilization Ledger devices.

The rapper and vocalist Drake shared an image of his diamond-encrusted Ledger Nano connected Instagram, penning “Waiting connected you, Bitcoin.” The Canadian rap prima recently mislaid $400,000 successful bitcoin aft betting that Jake Paul would hit Tommy Fury by knockout astatine an arena successful Saudi Arabia.

Sergio Kitchens, professionally known successful nan rap manufacture arsenic Gunna, besides wore a civilization Ledger hardware wallet instrumentality astatine nan Met Gala arena successful 2021. Snoop’s civilization Ledger instrumentality features nan Death Row Records marque and was styled by Talia Coles and designed by nan renowned jeweler Eliantte.

After acquiring Death Row Records, Snoop explained that nan explanation would beryllium a integer level pinch blockchain ambitions. “While I was hosting this year’s Wrestlemania, it was important for maine to make judge my integer assets were protected, nary matter what I was doing aliases wherever I was at,” Snoop said successful a property connection sent to Bitcoin.com News.

“It’s important for maine to return beardown measures to safeguard my integer assets. And this civilization Ledger Nano, fto maine show you, it’s not only basal but besides a flex accessory that reflects my individual style. And you cognize what’s nan safest spot for it to sit? Around my neck, baby,” nan musician added.

Snoop sporting nan civilization golden Ledger comes astatine a clip erstwhile hardware wallet manufacturers for illustration Ledger and Trezor person reported important request pursuing nan aftermath of nan FTX collapse. Ledger precocious launched a caller crypto hardware wallet exemplary called nan Ledger Stax, which was designed by iPod creator Tony Fadell. Last week, nan Paris-based institution revealed that it raised €100 cardinal ($109 million) from investors.

What do you deliberation astir Snoop Dogg’s custom-made Ledger Nano X and nan inclination of hip-hop artists sporting blinged-out hardware wallets? Do you deliberation this will promote much group to adopt cryptocurrency and integer assets? Share your thoughts successful nan comments conception below.

