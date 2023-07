Snowfall, Floyd and Doc Martin catch the eye

Snowfall, Floyd and Doc Martin caught nan oculus erstwhile nan horses were exercised present connected Sunday (July 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Alpha Gene (Shelar) 41. Easy. Baby Bazooka (rb), Kings Love (Nazil) 41. Pair level. Justin (Bhawani), Lord Vader (app) 42. They were easy. Metzinger (rb), Stunning Visual (Nazil) 42. Former better. Mighty Wings (Nazil), Monarchy (rb) 41. Former ended 4 lengths successful front. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 40. Easy. Chat (rb) 41. Easy. Arabian Phoenix (Nazil), Brave Beauty (rb) 39. They moved level freely. Judy Blue Eyes (Gore) 39. Moved well. Kanya Rashi (Malam) 42. Easy.

800m: Queens Pride (H.M. Akshay) 54, 600/40. Moved well. In Contention (Peter), Market King (Ranjane) 53, 600/40. They were good successful manus and vanished level. Pyrrhus (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 53, 600/39. They moved cervix and cervix freely. Azrinaz (Bhawani), Sentinel (Prasad) 55, 600/40. Former was superior. Ugly Truth (Zameer), Walter (Ranjane) 54, 600/40. Former vanished 3 lengths ahead. Aries (Prasad) 52, 600/38. Slightly urged. Kiefer (Hamir), Supreme Spirit (Shelar) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Divine Intuition (rb), Art Collector (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Former was 1 magnitude better. Lit (rb) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Hela (Atul) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Ultimo (Ranjane), Bomber (Zameer) 55, 600/42. They were level and easy. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Pressed successful nan past part. Gangster (rb) 53, 600/39. Urged. Nationwide (rb) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Scaramanga (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Animous (app) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Axlrod (rb) 52, 600/38. Urged. Transcend (rb) 53, 600/39. Pleased. The General (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Good work. Kariena (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Floyd (rb) 52, 600/38. Impressed.

1000m: Kimiko (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Doc Martin (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Shaped well. Regal Command (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Urged.

1200m: Snowfall (Mustakim) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.