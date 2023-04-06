Sobha Ltd’s Q4 sales rise 26% y-o-y to ₹1,463 crore

Sobha Ltd reported pre-sales of ₹1,463.4 crore successful nan March quarter, up 26 per cent from a twelvemonth agone and somewhat up sequentially.

Its value realisation successful nan 4th besides went up 13.7 per cent connected twelvemonth to ₹9,898 per quadrate feet (psf), nan institution said successful an speech filing. In nan December quarter, it sold houses astatine an mean of ₹9,653 psf.

The bulk of nan company’s income were successful its hometown of Bengaluru, pinch income successful nan National Capital Region a distant second, intimately followed by Kerala.

During nan 4th nether review, nan real estate institution launched 3 residential projects pinch a full saleable area of 10.6 lakh sq ft. It besides launched its first task successful Hyderabad, it said.

The institution ended FY23 pinch income of ₹5,197.8 crore, up 34.3 per cent connected nan year. Its mean waste value for nan full twelvemonth roseate 16.7 per cent to ₹9,200 psf. During nan twelvemonth it started operations successful 2 caller cities, Trivandrum and Hyderabad.

In March, nan institution said nan the Income Tax Department was carrying retired a hunt astatine its registered agency and different premises.