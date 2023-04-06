Sobha Ltd’s Q4 sales rise 26% y-o-y to ₹1,463 crore

2 hours ago
Sobha Ltd reported pre-sales of ₹1,463.4 crore successful nan March quarter, up 26 per cent from a twelvemonth agone and somewhat up sequentially.

Its value realisation successful nan 4th besides went up 13.7 per cent connected twelvemonth to ₹9,898 per quadrate feet (psf), nan institution said successful an speech filing. In nan December quarter, it sold houses astatine an mean of ₹9,653 psf.

The bulk of nan company’s income were successful its hometown of Bengaluru, pinch income successful nan National Capital Region a distant second, intimately followed by Kerala.

During nan 4th nether review, nan real estate institution launched 3 residential projects pinch a full saleable area of 10.6 lakh sq ft. It besides launched its first task successful Hyderabad, it said.

The institution ended FY23 pinch income of ₹5,197.8 crore, up 34.3 per cent connected nan year. Its mean waste value for nan full twelvemonth roseate 16.7 per cent to ₹9,200 psf. During nan twelvemonth it started operations successful 2 caller cities, Trivandrum and Hyderabad.

In March, nan institution said nan the Income Tax Department was carrying retired a hunt astatine its registered agency and different premises.

Source Thehindubusinessline

JUSTICE, WHAT JUSTICE: The Guptas are gone. No one is to blame, everyone did their best. The end

Pregnant wife pushed from Arthur's Seat had secret text code to send her mother

Chained woman case: Five jailed in trafficking case that horrified China

Four teenage girls left screaming for their lives at sea are winched to safety by rescue helicopter 

ITV newsreader Nicola Heywood-Thomas dies aged 67 just two months after her final broadcast

Good Friday smash: Couple killed in horror head-on crash that claimed the lives of two others

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

