Socceroos teenager Nestory Irankunda at centre of wild A-League melee between Adelaide and Wanderers

Published: 21:52 BST, 31 March 2023 | Updated: 04:25 BST, 1 April 2023

Adelaide United leapfrogged Western Sydney into 2nd spot connected nan A-League ladder connected Friday nighttime pinch a 3-2 triumph complete nan Wanderers but it was nan game's chaotic decorativeness that provided nan awesome talking point.

Wanderers skipper Marcelo was sent disconnected aft placing Adelaide's 17-old-old Nestory Irankunda successful a headlock during a brawl that saw players from some sides unreserved successful to get involved.

The incident came conscionable days aft nan teen was drafted into Socceroos coach Graham Arnold's squad for 2 friendlies against Ecuador this month.

Western Sydney coach Marko Rudan criticised referee Shaun Evans for failing to reddish paper Irankunda, who shoved Wanderers midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof earlier Marcelo's intervention.

The game's defining infinitesimal came successful stoppage clip arsenic some sides scrambled for a precocious goal. Wanderers' Kusini Yengi had levelled nan people astatine 1-1 earlier halftime aft Ben Warland headed Adelaide successful front.

Nestory Irankunda of Adelaide United is held backmost from Calem Nieuwenhof of nan Wanderers successful nan spiteful decorativeness to nan A-League match

Warland's 2nd extremity from a area and a well-taken extremity from Hiroshi Ibusuki gave Adelaide a two-goal cushion, but Marcelo pulled 1 backmost for Western Sydney.

However, his joyousness was short-lived arsenic his fierce guidance to Irankunda's push saw him sent off.

Rudan was highly captious of nan referee's handling of nan situation, calling for consistency successful officiating. He felt that Irankunda should person received a reddish paper for his retaliation, and that Marcelo was only defending his teammate.

'It's retaliation, does a subordinate person to autumn complete successful bid for it to beryllium a reddish card?' Rudan said.

Marcelo of nan Wanderers brawls pinch Lachlan Barr of Adelaide United arsenic some teams became involved

Marcelo celebrates a extremity pinch Marko Rudan that brought them backmost to wrong a extremity earlier nan fiery finish

The Wanderers' coach was besides unhappy that nan melee started without immoderate contiguous involution from nan referee.

'A stronger referee wouldn't fto that happen, we didn't get consistency location today,' he said.

'That's what irks maine is nan deficiency of consistency pinch nan officiating.'

Adelaide coach Carl Veart defended his player, saying that Irankunda needed to study to power his emotions but that he was young and learning.

'Nestory needs to study to beryllium a spot much cool-headed,' Veart said.

'He can't let himself to get nan measurement he did and it each sewage a small spot retired of hand.

'He can't respond for illustration that, that's not really you should play football.'

He added that his team's biggest plus was its solidarity and willingness to support each different successful difficult moments.

Irankunda of Australia and teammates lukewarm up earlier nan shot friends lucifer betwixt Australia and Ecuador successful Sydney this week

Milos Ninkovic of nan Wanderers is tackled by Nestory Irankunda during Adelaide's captious A-League triumph complete Western Sydney

Veart was pleased pinch his team's capacity and their resoluteness successful securing a valuable triumph that trim Melbourne City's lead astatine nan apical of nan array to conscionable 1 point.

Fans were divided complete nan incident, pinch immoderate blaming Irankunda for his rash actions, while others felt that Marcelo's guidance was excessive.

'So who nan existent instigator successful this situation? It intelligibly shows Irakunda looking for it, that's conscionable my opinion. This referee isn't A-league standard. I astir apt would person sent disconnected Marcelo, Irakunda and nan different Adelaide subordinate locking successful pinch Marcelo,' 1 said.

'No different than Yeni's reddish successful nan derby. Irankunda should've been sent. Ibusuki sprinting disconnected nan chair to push players is simply a red, gets nothing,' said another.

'What a disgrace. Marcelo is simply a 40 twelvemonth aged journeyman,' added another.

'Massive prohibition coming up, different nan integrity is compromised,' posted another.

The Wanderers skipper will now look a suspension, leaving his team's chances of catching up to Melbourne City successful doubt.

The consequence intends Adelaide United now trails City by only 1 constituent connected nan A-League Men table.