Soldiers declare Niger general as head of state following coup

In this image taken from video provided by ORTN, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani makes a connection Friday, July 28, 2023, successful Niamey, Niger. ORTN via AP hide caption toggle caption ORTN via AP In this image taken from video provided by ORTN, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani makes a connection Friday, July 28, 2023, successful Niamey, Niger. ORTN via AP

NIAMEY, Niger — Mutinous soldiers who staged a coup successful Niger declared their leader nan caller caput of authorities connected Friday, hours aft nan wide asked for nationalist and world support contempt rising concerns that nan governmental situation could inhibit nan nation's conflict against jihadists and boost Russia's power successful West Africa.

Spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane said connected authorities tv that nan constitution was suspended and Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani was successful charge.

Various factions of Niger's subject person reportedly wrangled for power since members of nan statesmanlike defender detained President Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected 2 years agone successful Niger's first peaceful, antiauthoritarian transportation of powerfulness since independency from France.

Niger is seen arsenic nan past reliable partner for nan West successful efforts to conflict jihadists linked to al-Qaida and nan Islamic State group successful Africa's Sahel region, wherever Russia and Western countries person vied for power successful nan conflict against extremism. France has 1,500 soldiers successful nan state who behaviour associated operations pinch nan Nigeriens, and nan United States and different European countries person helped train nan nation's troops.

The coup sparked world condemnation and nan West African location group ECOWAS, which includes Niger and has taken nan lead successful trying to reconstruct antiauthoritarian norm successful nan country, scheduled an emergency acme successful nan Nigerian capital, Abuja, connected Sunday.

The U.N. Security Council powerfully condemned efforts "to unconstitutionally alteration nan morganatic government." Its statement, agreed to by each 15 members including nan U.S. and Russia, called for "the contiguous and unconditional release" of Bazoum and expressed interest complete nan antagonistic effect of coups successful nan region, nan "increase successful violent activities and nan dire socio—economic situation."

Extremists successful Niger person carried retired attacks connected civilians and subject personnel, but nan wide information business is not arsenic dire arsenic successful neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso — some of which person ousted nan French military. Mali has turned to nan Russian backstage subject group Wagner, and it's believed that nan mercenaries will soon beryllium successful Burkina Faso.

Now location are concerns that Niger could travel suit. Before nan coup, Wagner, which has sent mercenaries astir nan world successful support of Russia's interests, already had its sights group connected Niger, successful portion because it's a ample shaper of uranium.

"We tin nary longer proceed pinch nan aforesaid approaches projected truthful far, astatine nan consequence of witnessing nan gradual and inevitable demise of our country," Tchiani, who besides goes by Omar Tchiani, said successful his address. "That is why we decided to intervene and return responsibility."

"I inquire nan method and financial partners who are friends of Niger to understand nan circumstantial business of our state successful bid to supply it pinch each nan support basal to alteration it to meet nan challenges," he said.

If nan United States designates nan takeover arsenic a coup, Niger stands to suffer millions of dollars of subject assistance and assistance.

The mutinous soldiers, who telephone themselves nan National Council for nan Safeguarding of nan Country, accused immoderate salient dignitaries of collaborating pinch overseas embassies to "extract" nan deposed leaders. They said it could lead to unit and warned against overseas subject intervention.

Bazoum has not resigned and he defiantly tweeted from detention connected Thursday that populist would prevail.

It's not clear who enjoys mostly support, but nan streets of nan superior of Niamey were calm Friday, pinch a flimsy celebratory air. Some cars honked successful solidarity astatine information forces arsenic they drove by — but it was not clear if that meant they backed nan coup. Elsewhere, group rested aft accepted midday prayers and others sold equipment astatine their shops and hoped for calm.

"We should believe to God to thief group travel together truthful that bid comes backmost to nan country. We don't want a batch of protests successful nan country, because it is not bully ... I dream this management does a bully job," said Gerard Sassou, a Niamey shopkeeper.

A time earlier, respective 100 group gathered successful nan metropolis chanting support for Wagner while waving Russian flags. "We're fed up," said Omar Issaka, 1 of nan protestors. "We are tired of being targeted by nan men successful nan bush. ... We're going to collaborate pinch Russia now."

That's precisely what galore successful nan West apt fear. Tchiani's disapproval of Bazoum's attack and of really information partnerships person worked successful nan past will surely make nan U.S., France, and nan EU uneasy, said Andrew Lebovich, a investigation chap pinch nan Clingendael Institute.

"So that could people perchance immoderate shifts moving guardant successful Niger information partnerships," he said.

Even arsenic Tchiani sought to task control, nan business appeared to beryllium successful flux. A delegation from neighboring Nigeria, which holds nan ECOWAS presidency and was hoping to mediate, near soon aft arriving, and nan president of Benin, nominated arsenic a mediator by ECOWAS, has not arrived.

Earlier, an expert who had spoken pinch participants successful nan talks said nan statesmanlike defender was negotiating pinch nan service astir who should beryllium successful charge. The expert said connected information they not to beryllium named because of nan delicate situation.

A occidental subject charismatic successful Niger who was not authorized to speak to nan media besides said nan subject factions were believed to beryllium negotiating, but that nan business remained tense and unit could erupt.

Speaking successful Papua New Guinea, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned nan coup arsenic "completely illegitimate and profoundly vulnerable for nan Nigeriens, Niger and nan full region."

The coup threatens to starkly reshape nan world community's engagement pinch nan Sahel region.

On Thursday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said nan country's "substantial practice pinch nan Government of Niger is contingent connected Niger's continued committedness to antiauthoritarian standards."

The United States successful early 2021 said it had provided Niger pinch much than $500 cardinal successful subject assistance and training programs since 2012, 1 of nan largest specified support programs successful sub-Saharan Africa. The European Union earlier this twelvemonth launched a 27 million-euro ($30 million) subject training ngo successful Niger.

The United States has much than 1,000 work unit successful nan country.

Some subject leaders who look to beryllium progressive successful nan coup person worked intimately pinch nan United States for years. Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, nan caput of Niger's typical forces, has an particularly beardown narration pinch nan U.S., nan Western subject charismatic said.

While Russia has besides condemned nan coup, it remains unclear what nan junta's position would beryllium connected Wagner.

The acting caput of nan United Nations successful Niger said Friday that humanitarian assistance deliveries were continuing, moreover though nan subject suspended flights carrying aid.

Nicole Kouassi, nan acting U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator, told reporters via video from Niamey that 4.3 cardinal group needed humanitarian assistance earlier this week's subject action and 3.3 cardinal faced "acute nutrient insecurity," nan mostly of them women and children.

Jean-Noel Gentile, nan U.N. World Food Program head successful Niger, said "the humanitarian consequence continues connected nan ground." He said nan U.N. is providing rate assistance and nutrient to group successful accessible areas and that nan agency is continuously assessing nan business to guarantee information and access.

This is Niger's 5th coup and marks nan autumn of 1 of nan past democratically elected governments successful nan Sahel.

Its service has ever been very powerful and civilian-military relations fraught, though tensions had accrued recently, particularly pinch nan increasing jihadist insurgency, said Karim Manuel, an expert for nan Middle East and Africa pinch nan Economist Intelligence Unit.