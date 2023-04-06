Son of controversial Florida data scientist charged with making alleged school threats

The 13-year-old boy of a arguable Florida information intelligence was arrested Wednesday and accused of threatening to sprout up his erstwhile mediate school.

The boy is nan boy of Rebekah Jones, a intelligence and fierce professional of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who claimed she was fired from nan state's wellness section successful 2020 for refusing to censor Florida’s Covid-19 numbers.

Her son, who is not being named arsenic he is simply a minor, was charged pinch written aliases physics threat to behaviour a wide shooting aliases an enactment of terrorism, a second-degree felony, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office apprehension study said.

The apprehension study shows that respective students successful nan area of Navarre, Florida, reported seeing Jones' son's alleged threatening memes and messages connected Snapchat and Discord — but his mother suggests that his apprehension was politically motivated.

Memes and messages recovered connected Snapchat

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office apprehension study reveals that authorities became alert of nan alleged threatening messages successful precocious March.

A student flagged schoolhouse management connected March 21 astir a screenshot from societal media astir a imaginable schoolhouse shooting astatine Holley-Navarre Middle School that was expected to return spot that week, nan study said, and respective students successful nan area were subsequently interviewed by deputies.

Teenagers who said pinch deputies showed screenshots of memes Jones’ boy allegedly shared connected Snapchat and said he besides threatened to sprout up his erstwhile mediate schoolhouse nan week earlier outpouring break but later changed his mind.

Deputies interviewed a student who said he remembered seeing Jones’ boy had posted successful February astir a schoolhouse shooting and saw it connected his Snap story. Jones’s boy besides allegedly told that student “he was going to bring an axe to schoolhouse but his parents took it from him,” nan apprehension study said.

Another student interviewed by nan sheriff's agency said she said pinch Jones’ boy connected Discord successful February and he told her he wanted to extremity his ain life and sprout up nan school, targeting group that wounded him successful nan past.

On March 23, officers interviewed nan boy astatine his home. He said that his friends were nan ones that started nan rumor and he didn’t cognize why group dress up worldly astir him. The boy told nan serviceman he had nary intentions of carrying retired a shooting, and nary weapons were recovered successful his room.

Authorities had besides spoken pinch Rebekah Jones 2 days anterior and she said nary guns were successful nan home. She said her boy was being homeschooled and was getting bully grades.

A hunt warrant for accusation from nan son’s Snapchat showed messages and pictures from February to astir nan extremity of March and showed 3 memes, 2 of which were described by students who said pinch deputies.

One showed an individual pinch a shaved caput holding a Hi-C portion pinch nan words, “I’m emotion truthful silly I mightiness sprout up a building afloat of people.” Another was a meme that showed a encephalon pinch nan encephalon saying “Reach for nan officer’s gun” and nan caption underneath said, “me each clip I spot schoolhouse security.”

The warrant besides revealed chats allegedly sent from Jones’ boy to different Snapchat accounts pinch phrases for illustration “I want to sprout up nan school” and “if I get a weapon I’m gonna sprout up hnms [the acronym for a school] lol,” nan apprehension study said.

Those chat messages were sent from a different personification name. The apprehension study appeared to reside nan sanction discrepancy saying: “It should beryllium noted Snapchat uses a sanction to id nan relationship to different group and nan existent personification name.”

Jones’ boy was released to location detention pinch an physics show and has a youth’s arraignment scheduled for May 3, The Miami Herald reported.

Jones suggests her family is being 'targeted'

After her son's arrest, Rebekah Jones tweeted Wednesday: “My family is not safe. My boy has been taken connected nan gov’s orders, and I’ve had to nonstop my hubby and girl retired of authorities for their safety.”

She's shared respective posts connected Twitter regarding her son's arrest, insinuating that it whitethorn beryllium related to a suit she revenge connected March 13 successful Leon County, Florida, against nan Florida Department of Health. The suit, revenge nether nan authorities whistleblower act, seeks to person her occupation reinstated and monetary damages.

Rebekah Jones. MSNBC

She said that 1 week aft she revenge nan lawsuit, “a kid claiming to beryllium nan relative of 1 of my son’s classmates joined their snapchat group. They recorded their conversations, and anonymously reported my boy to constabulary for sharing a celebrated net meme,” which she claimed wasn’t threatening.

She said a threat appraisal was launched into nan title and nan matter culminated pinch her son’s apprehension Wednesday.

She appeared to constituent blasted to section authorities connected Thursday, tweeting: “Everything my boy has struggled pinch these past 2 years came from DeSantis personally targeting my family for blowing up his COVID occurrence communicative lie.”

By Thursday evening, Jones tweeted: "My boy is location pinch maine now and sleeping."

Jones was flung into nan spotlight successful 2020 successful nan midst of nan Covid-19 pandemic.

At nan time, she operated arsenic a website and dashboard designer for Florida search nan coronavirus pandemic. She claimed she was asked to falsify Covid positivity rates aliases misrepresent them connected nan state’s dashboard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has criticized Jones, and his agency said she was fired successful May 2020 for repeated “insubordination.”

A report from nan Florida Department of Health’s Office of Inspector General said it recovered “insufficient evidence” aliases nary evidence to support Rebekah Jones’ accusations.

Since then, she has heavy denounced DeSantis connected societal media. Jones ran for Congress successful 2022, losing to Rep. Matt Gaetz.