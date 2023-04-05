Sony Files Patent Application For Temperature-Changing PS5 Controller

A caller patent exertion suggests that Sony is looking to instrumentality somesthesia feedback into its PlayStation controllers.

First spotted by Exputer, Sony filed a patent application for a worldly that tin simulate somesthesia feedback to its PlayStation controllers successful bid to bespeak what is going connected during gameplay. The filing notes that emblematic gaming controllers usually usage integrative materials that are difficult to crook aliases deform.

The intent of nan exertion is to bring that rumor to ray and create a measurement to supply a much enriching haptic experience. The filing reads, "An facet of nan coming invention to lick nan supra problem of nan accepted illustration is simply a controller that includes a sensor utilizing an elastically deformable elastic member, and this sensor detects user's interaction pinch aliases deforming action of nan elastic personnel and outputs an electrical awesome based connected nan detected interaction aliases deforming action successful question."

As for nan somesthesia aspect, 1 illustration included successful nan filing is mixing a sealed state bubble successful beforehand into nan elastic member. The circuit conception successful nan controller would past person a somesthesia power servants of nan state for illustration a Peltier element. This would successful word power nan state measurement successful nan bubble, and alteration nan style of nan elastic member.

Sony has been looking for ways to innovate successful its controllers, pinch PS5's DualSense being a measurement toward much nonstop haptic feedback successful games. Sony besides precocious released nan DualSense Edge controller. In GameSpot's DualSense Edge controller review, we said, "a very well-made, satisfyingly weightier controller that provides galore of nan bells and whistles that I want from a high-end controller. And, barring immoderate awesome issues, it should beryllium a controller you tin usage for galore years to come--perhaps moreover nan lifecycle of nan PlayStation 5."