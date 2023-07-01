Sony granting PlayStation console owners an extended Apple TV+ free trial

Sony has again collaborated pinch Apple to connection a free proceedings of Apple TV+ to PlayStation users, but this clip it includes PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners.

Previously, Sony offered six months of Apple TV+ free to PlayStation 5 owners, successful a limited-time offer. Now PlayStation 5 owners tin again get six months free, moreover if they tried nan work before.

According to Push Square, this new offer is not constricted to caller PlayStation 5 owners, it includes anyone who utilized nan erstwhile free proceedings — unless they are connected nan Apple One bundle.

Sony is besides extending a akin connection to PlayStation 4 owners. In this case, it is constricted to only caller subscribers — and it's besides only 3 months long, alternatively of six.

In some cases, users person to motion up from a PlayStation 4 aliases PlayStation 5 console, and they must do truthful earlier nan connection expires connected July 31, 2023. Users will besides request to download nan Apple TV app, and create an Apple ID if they don't already person one.

Sony's connection is not nan only clip Apple TV+ has been offered successful a free trial. However, caller deals — such arsenic MLS aliases promoting nan Tetris movie — are typically for conscionable 1 month.