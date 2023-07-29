Sony’s new Spider-Man PlayStation 5 console and accessories can now be preordered

Preorders for Sony’s upcoming constricted version Spider-Man PlayStation 5 console and its matching accessories are available. The themed setup tin beryllium bought arsenic a afloat bundle pinch a disc-equipped PS5, integer codification for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and matching controller for $599.99. Or, if you already ain a PS5, you tin get nan aforesaid look via replaceable covers for $64.99, while nan matching DualSense controller runs $79.99.

While nan adjacent installment of Insomniac’s Spider-Man crippled bid isn’t owed retired until October 20th, each this friends vicinity cogwheel is group to vessel connected September 1st.

Where to preorder nan constricted version Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle

If you want nan full matching package, nan constricted version PlayStation 5 bundle comes pinch nan decked-out console (complete pinch a disc drive), nan matching controller, and a integer voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The bundle runs $599.99 and is disposable for preorder astatine Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and nonstop from PlayStation. That’s a $100 premium complete nan modular PS5, but considering it includes nan $69.99 game, you’re conscionable paying $20 other for these sick spidey-themed looks.

Where to preorder nan Spider-Man console covers for your ain PS5

A cool characteristic of nan PlayStation 5 is that you tin alteration nan look of it pinch replacement covers. This has mostly been conscionable modular colors and a cheesy-looking collaboration pinch LeBron James up to this point. Now, you tin make your ain PS5 look conscionable for illustration this constricted version Spider-Man 2 acknowledgment to these $64.99 covers — disposable nonstop from PlayStation for either standard aliases Digital Edition PS5s, and “coming soon” astatine Best Buy.

Where to preorder nan Spider-Man version DualSense controller

Again, you tin make your full PS5 setup adjacent to nan LE bundle, and nan different portion to nan equation is nan matching DualSense controller. It’s conscionable a modular DualSense for illustration nan one(s) you already own, but it’s slow being infected by Venom’s symbiote (or, astatine least, that’s really it’s designed — but touch this point astatine your ain risk). The constricted version DualSense tin beryllium preordered astatine Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, aliases nonstop from PlayStation for $79.99.

