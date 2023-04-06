Sony tells regulators Microsoft could sabotage its ability to win Digital Foundry comparisons

Sony told regulators successful nan UK that they were “irrational” for having sided pinch Microsoft successful nan fight complete nan projected Microsoft-Activision merger. One reason: Microsoft could sabotage early Call of Duty games by making capacity moreover slightly worse connected PlayStation — because gamers are apparently truthful perceptive that it mightiness make them move to Xbox.

Although Sony stated antecedently that Microsoft’s merger pinch Activision Blizzard, which makes Call of Duty games, could wounded nan franchise connected PlayStation, nan company’s latest arguments get moreover much specific. This clip around, Sony’s saying Microsoft won’t consciousness nan request to “make usage of nan precocious features successful PlayStation not recovered successful Xbox.” It moreover goes truthful acold arsenic to opportunity that “degrading nan acquisition connected PlayStation would use Xbox.”

In an effort to beryllium what seems for illustration really attentive to item — aliases nerdy — gamers are, Sony cites articles from Digital Foundry and VG Tech that comparison nan capacity of Modern Warfare II connected nan PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. Sony says that if location are moreover nan “slightest changes successful a game’s performance” players will convene successful forums, chatrooms, and gaming sessions to talk it. I can’t really reason pinch this constituent since this perfectly does happen, but I still can’t ideate a azygous Call of Duty blip connected PlayStation resulting successful personification switching consoles entirely.

“Gamers prosecute pinch each title successful nan franchise instantly aft its release, are keenly alert of a game’s price, quality, and features, and regularly comparison nan quality, performance, and features of their favourite games crossed PlayStation and Xbox,” Sony writes. “The level of societal speech surrounding consoles and games is highly high.”

As my workfellow Tom Warren antecedently wrote, it’s not apt that Microsoft would effort to sabotage Call of Duty connected PlayStation pursuing its merger, arsenic nan institution would almost inevitably person a immense magnitude of backlash from players by doing so. If anything, Microsoft and Activision whitethorn conscionable prioritize fixing bugs connected Xbox first because developers are much accustomed to it.

And while nan UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) initially cited Minecraft arsenic an illustration of a crippled that Microsoft continued to licence nan title to different platforms aft acquiring it, Sony says that’s not a adjacent comparison to make. “Minecraft is very different from Call of Duty,” Sony says, noting that it has “blocky graphics” that doesn’t connection a “major showcase of a caller console’s method capability.” It besides states that Minecraft “does not thrust thing for illustration nan level of gameplay, engagement, aliases purchasing decisions arsenic Call of Duty.” Okay, arsenic a Minecraft player, that benignant of hurts.

Microsoft’s projected acquisition of Activision Blizzard has travel nether scrutiny by nan CMA and Federal Trade Commission complete imaginable antitrust concerns. The Xbox shaper has responded by extending an oliva branch to some Nintendo and Sony, offering them some 10-year Call of Duty licensing deals. Although Nintendo has signed disconnected connected nan agreement, Sony has yet to motion connected and alternatively believes Microsoft could raise nan value of Call of Duty connected PlayStation aliases make it an Xbox Game Pass exclusive.

While Sony does person immoderate valid concerns, I deliberation it mightiness beryllium nan 1 that’s getting borderline “irrational” — not nan CMA.