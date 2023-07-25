Sony Xperia 5 V promo video leaks

15 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Sony Xperia 5 V promo video leaks

Last year, Sony launched its Xperia 1 IV successful September and we’re slow reaching nan one-year constituent people which suggests we should beryllium looking guardant to nan Xperia 5 V launch. Luckily for us, Reddit personification JB2unique shared an official-looking promo video for nan next-gen Xperia 5 phone.

The video shows nan Xperia 5 V's refreshed creation which features a dual camera setup connected nan back. This apt intends that nan Xperia 5 V will boast a wide and ultrawide camera setup and will skip retired connected nan telephoto module which was coming connected each 4 of its predecessors.

Xperia 5 V design Xperia 5 V design Xperia 5 V design
Xperia 5 V design

The beforehand of nan instrumentality looks astir identical to that connected nan Xperia 1 IV and we besides get confirmation that nan upcoming instrumentality will clasp nan 3.5mm headphone jack. The instrumentality will beryllium disposable successful astatine slightest 3 colors which are shown towards nan extremity of nan video – black, achromatic and blue.

Sony Xperia 5 V promo video leaks

The only known specs for nan Xperia 5 V frankincense acold are that it will beryllium equipped pinch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM acknowledgment to a Geekbench listing. We besides sewage confirmation nan instrumentality will support 33W accelerated charging.

Source

More
Source Gsmarena

Related Article

iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

8 hours ago
Apple looks to increase iPhone 15 revenue by focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple looks to increase iPhone 15 revenue by focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro

9 hours ago
Samsung kicks off Galaxy Unpacked ad campaign in 13 of the busiest locations around the world

Samsung kicks off Galaxy Unpacked ad campaign in 13 of the busiest locations around the world

9 hours ago
The Infinix GT 10 series will be available through Flipkart in India

The Infinix GT 10 series will be available through Flipkart in India

10 hours ago

Popular Article

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

19 hours ago
Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls Protect Uptrend Support, Aims Fresh Rally

Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls Protect Uptrend Support, Aims Fresh Rally

19 hours ago
Latitude festival closes with George Ezra on 'Singalong Sunday'

Latitude festival closes with George Ezra on 'Singalong Sunday'

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.