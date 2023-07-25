Last year, Sony launched its Xperia 1 IV successful September and we’re slow reaching nan one-year constituent people which suggests we should beryllium looking guardant to nan Xperia 5 V launch. Luckily for us, Reddit personification JB2unique shared an official-looking promo video for nan next-gen Xperia 5 phone.

The video shows nan Xperia 5 V's refreshed creation which features a dual camera setup connected nan back. This apt intends that nan Xperia 5 V will boast a wide and ultrawide camera setup and will skip retired connected nan telephoto module which was coming connected each 4 of its predecessors.



Xperia 5 V design

The beforehand of nan instrumentality looks astir identical to that connected nan Xperia 1 IV and we besides get confirmation that nan upcoming instrumentality will clasp nan 3.5mm headphone jack. The instrumentality will beryllium disposable successful astatine slightest 3 colors which are shown towards nan extremity of nan video – black, achromatic and blue.

The only known specs for nan Xperia 5 V frankincense acold are that it will beryllium equipped pinch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB of RAM acknowledgment to a Geekbench listing. We besides sewage confirmation nan instrumentality will support 33W accelerated charging.

