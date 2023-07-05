South Africa in for a cold weekend as cold front predicted

Get those other blankets retired — it's going to beryllium a freezing weekend, according to nan South African Weather Service (Saws) arsenic it confirmed a acold threat complete astir parts of nan country.

In June, nan upwind bureau confirmed citizens should not expect “anything extreme” complete nan wintertime but brace for “above normal average” weather.

It besides said nan state was entering an El Niño cycle, which is characterised by warmer temperatures, little rainfall and drought.

Saws connected Wednesday gave an overview of upwind conditions expected successful nan adjacent fewer days. Forecaster Lulama Pheme said location was a anticipation of isolated showers complete the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and this will dispersed to nan Mpumalanga escarpment.

“For those areas location is simply a anticipation of a 30% chance of ray rain. On Thursday, you person nan anticipation of showers complete KZN successful nan early hours. During nan time it [should] clear up,” he said.