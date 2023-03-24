South Africa move closer to World Cup qualification with easy win over Dutch

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. South Africa move closer to World Cup qualification with easy win over Dutch

The triumph moved South Africa, who picked up 10 points, into ninth spot successful nan World Cup Super League which determines nan 8 automatic qualifiers for nan World Cup successful India later this year.

South Africa’s triumph intends Sri Lanka will decorativeness extracurricular nan apical 8 successful nan standings and will person to compete successful a qualifying tourney successful Zimbabwe successful June, wherever 2 much World Cup places are connected offer.

If South Africa triumph their past qualifying ODI against nan Dutch astatine nan Wanderers connected Sunday, past nan West Indies will besides driblet retired of nan apical 8 and beryllium forced to compete successful nan qualifying tournament.

Only Ireland will past guidelines a chance of automatic qualification but will request 3 emphatic wins complete Bangladesh erstwhile they big them astatine Chelmsford successful May to decorativeness supra South Africa successful nan Super League standings.

More
Source Bdnews24

Related Article

Global network aims to sue Wagner as a ‘terrorist’ organisation

Global network aims to sue Wagner as a ‘terrorist’ organisation

47 minutes ago
La AEMET advierte de una borrasca que puede cambiar la Semana Santa

La AEMET advierte de una borrasca que puede cambiar la Semana Santa

49 minutes ago
De autarquías y libertades

De autarquías y libertades

54 minutes ago
Lo que se sabe sobre la fortuna de Marta Ortega

Lo que se sabe sobre la fortuna de Marta Ortega

54 minutes ago
La Torre Eiffel cambiará de tamaño en los próximos días

La Torre Eiffel cambiará de tamaño en los próximos días

54 minutes ago
Las duras palabras de Mireia Vehí (CUP) sobre el papel político que ha desempeñado Arrimadas

Las duras palabras de Mireia Vehí (CUP) sobre el papel político que ha desempeñado Arrimadas

54 minutes ago

Popular Article

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

22 hours ago
South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

17 hours ago
Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

22 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

17 hours ago
Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

6 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.