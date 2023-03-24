South Africa move closer to World Cup qualification with easy win over Dutch

The triumph moved South Africa, who picked up 10 points, into ninth spot successful nan World Cup Super League which determines nan 8 automatic qualifiers for nan World Cup successful India later this year.

South Africa’s triumph intends Sri Lanka will decorativeness extracurricular nan apical 8 successful nan standings and will person to compete successful a qualifying tourney successful Zimbabwe successful June, wherever 2 much World Cup places are connected offer.

If South Africa triumph their past qualifying ODI against nan Dutch astatine nan Wanderers connected Sunday, past nan West Indies will besides driblet retired of nan apical 8 and beryllium forced to compete successful nan qualifying tournament.

Only Ireland will past guidelines a chance of automatic qualification but will request 3 emphatic wins complete Bangladesh erstwhile they big them astatine Chelmsford successful May to decorativeness supra South Africa successful nan Super League standings.