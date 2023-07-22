South Africa polyamory: When three's not a crowd in a relationship

Three group holding a baby

A caller inclination appears to beryllium emerging among young South Africans - polyamory - having romanticist relationships pinch aggregate partners astatine nan aforesaid time.

With her short hairsbreadth and matching achromatic trousers and apical Lethabo Mojalefa cuts a striking figure.

She is simply a bisexual female who started making love Fletcher Mojalefa successful December 2018.

Fletcher, who arsenic oozes assurance and charisma, is simply a flamboyant man often wearing a colourful flowery garment and a bucket hat.

The couple, who are successful their 20s, unrecorded together pinch their son, astir 2 years old, successful a semi-rural township extracurricular Burgersfort successful South Africa's Limpopo province.

When they first sewage together, however, Fletcher had nary thought that Lethabo was bisexual.

"I collapsed nan news 2 aliases 3 months into our narration because I realised that I could really beryllium unfastened pinch this guy," Lethabo says.

Fletcher was good pinch it.

"I felt happy that she went nationalist pinch maine and she came out," he says. "If she didn't, we were going to person different concealed relationships and we were not going to last."

The mates realised early connected that if their narration was going to activity out, they would person to fulfil Lethabo's intersexual and affectional needs arsenic a bisexual woman, arsenic good arsenic Fletcher's arsenic a consecutive man.

So, they came up pinch a alternatively extremist idea. They would bring a 3rd personification into their relationship.

Together they decided to actively spell retired and hunt for that individual.

In August past year, they met Lunya Makua, a bisexual female who useful arsenic a stripper astatine a nightclub successful nan mini municipality of Burgersfort. She excessively is successful her early 20s.

"We sewage along. We would subordinate to astir of nan worldly we would talk about. He liked her from nan beginning. He liked her erstwhile he realised she's a go-getter. I cognize he likes females who are for illustration that," Lethabo says.

"With maine it was nan aforesaid point because I americium besides into doing akin stuff, I'm besides a hustler. We clicked because of nan aforesaid thing."

Lunya feels nan aforesaid way.

"Lethabo is nan 1 who approached me, truthful I started making love her. She past introduced maine to Fletcher. We each later sewage into a relationship," Lunya says.

"I had feelings for Lethabo. The first clip I realised I had feelings for Fletcher [as well], we were astatine a societal event. I recovered myself kissing him.

"In nary clip we each hooked up. The 3 of america were sharing nan aforesaid bed, particularly erstwhile attending societal events and staying astatine a impermanent house."

But knowing a polyamorous narration successful Limpopo province, a agrarian portion of South Africa, was ever going to beryllium difficult for nan section community.

Lethabo admits that immoderate of their peers still do not get it and often correction it for polygamy, which is communal among immoderate South African communities.

'I'm accused of being possessed'

"They inquire maine really I grip my partner having different partner. I conscionable explicate to them that it's not conscionable his partner, I'm making love her too.

"Once group realise that she's my partner too, they commencement accusing maine of being possessed, saying this is not normal," she says, seemingly unfazed by nan criticism.

"It doesn't matter to me, I'm conscious of what I americium doing and I americium alert of nan decisions I'm taking."

Fletcher says these reactions are influenced by lingering homophobia successful nan blimpish community.

"They powerfully do not judge that a woman would beryllium attracted to different lady."

The 3 often person to explicate really their narration works.

"I show them It's not conscionable nan feline who tin person activity pinch whoever he wants," says Lethabo.

Fletcher backs her up: "The girls tin person activity pinch each different too, without me."

Clinical scientist Dr Ian Opperman says what defines polyamorous relationships is consent.

"People of different intersexual orientations are portion of nan organization and shape a web of relationships pinch nan statement of their partners.

"Many things differentiate polyamory from different types of non-monogamous relationships." For example, location are those who work together to person activity extracurricular their main narration but do not shape an affectional enslaved pinch that intersexual partner.

Relationship counsellors present opportunity they are now seeing much group progressive successful polyamory and opportunity that it is much communal than expected successful South Africa.

Polyamorous group often commencement making love online.

Even though those successful polyamorous relationships are frowned upon successful immoderate circles, location is simply a increasing group of polyamorous group organising events to meet others pinch a akin outlook successful nan main cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

'Not conscionable young people'

From nan clients she has seen, intimacy and narration coach Tracy Jacobs says that while polyamory is connected nan rise, she has noticed that it is not exclusively among young people.

"Although it does thin to beryllium much celebrated among nan younger generations, specified arsenic nan millennials and Gen Z, location are besides different individuals successful older property groups who practise polyamory aliases different forms of ethical non-monogamy.

"The scope of these individuals who place arsenic polyamorous is rather wide and there's nary existent clear-cut age," she says.

Intimate narration counsellor Elizabeth Retief says polyamorous relationships are besides much charismatic because they connection much elasticity and situation accepted roles that is very different to polygamy.

"If you unrecorded successful a location pinch your partner and her different partner, and their 1 kid, your gender roles don't needfully travel to play arsenic automatically arsenic what it does successful monogamy aliases successful polygamous set-ups," nan counsellor says.

"Ethical polyamory is egalitarian, whereas polygamy very overmuch says: 'One personification successful this narration has much authorities than nan other.'"

The astir commonly asked mobility astir polyamory is really it affects nan children, peculiarly successful cases for illustration that of Lunya, Lethabo and Fletcher.

"I deliberation he's going to turn up knowing that he has 2 moms. I've seen polygamous families wherever nan hubby has respective wives and they are raised successful 1 gait and 1 house. So, I deliberation everything is going to beryllium fine," says Lethabo astir her boy pinch Fletcher.

Lunya agrees and says she is progressive successful raising nan child, moreover though she is not his biologic mother.

"Lethabo is usually busy. So, erstwhile I'm not, I sojourn him [the child]. I deliberation 1 time I will besides person a baby, but for now it's not imaginable owed to nan quality of nan activity that I do.

"If we are going to person a child, we request to each agree. I request to talk to Lethabo, if she's OK pinch it, we tin past person a baby."

But Dr Opperman says conversations involving children request to beryllium approached carefully.

"Children of polyamorous unions whitethorn acquisition confusion... and it tin hap erstwhile parents aren't honorable astir nan quality of their relationship.

"If children aren't exposed to nan truth that emotion tin beryllium expressed successful a multitude of ways, they tin go confused."

There is simply a chance that Lunya, Lethabo and Fletcher could induce a 4th personification into their relationship.

"We are unfastened to getting different female," says Lethabo, "but only if nan 3rd female is good pinch it."

Right now, Fletcher is nan only man successful nan narration and says this is what makes him honour his 2 girlfriends.

"When 2 women get along, it's really precious… So, I'm lucky. I really admit it and I measurement backmost and I support this by immoderate means."

But really would things alteration if Lethabo, nan mother of his child, brought different man to nan relationship?

"I wouldn't beryllium portion of that narration because I'm a consecutive man. But if she wants to perpetrate to different narration pinch a man, that would beryllium OK, " he says.