The ministry of justness and correctional services says it is still waiting for an update connected nan position of its extradition exertion pertaining to fugitives Atul Gupta and Rajesh Gupta from nan United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Minister Ronald Lamola expressed his interest aft a sojourn by nan department’s Central Authority to nan UAE to guarantee that nan exertion meets nan requirements of nan UAE authorities.

“There has not been an update connected nan first tribunal quality of nan fugitives to find whether location will beryllium a proceeding connected nan exertion for extradition,” said nan ministry successful a statement.

To date, nan Central Authority has made various enquiries, nan latest being a petition for an urgent gathering betwixt nan 2 cardinal authorities, Lamola and his counterpart successful nan United Arab Emirates.

“The ministry is pursuing this matter via nan negotiated channels pursuant to nan extradition pact betwixt nan 2 countries.”

On nan caller judgement of nan precocious tribunal of Malawi clarifying nan extradition of Shepherd Bushiri and his woman Mary Bushiri, nan ministry said engagements are being held pinch various roleplayers to facilitate nan logistics required.

The judgement clarified that South African rule enforcement agents would beryllium required to look arsenic witnesses astatine nan extradition hearing.

TimesLIVE

