Issued on: 31/03/2023 - 15:48

Former South Africa Paralympic prima Oscar Pistorius, jailed successful 2016 for sidesplitting his woman Reeva Steenkamp, has been denied parole, South Africa's situation authorities and a lawyer for nan victim's family said connected Friday.

Pistorius became eligible for parole aft serving half of his sentence. Steenkamp's family opposed his bid, their lawyer Tania Koen told Reuters.

"I tin corroborate that parole has been denied, they will reconvene successful a twelvemonth to reconsider him again and we don't cognize nan reasons yet (for nan denial). I've conscionable received a telephone from nan parole committee ...It is simply a immense consciousness of alleviation for June," Koen said.

The Department of Correctional Services said successful a connection nan "reason provided is that nan inmate did not complete nan minimum Detention Period".

Once nan darling of nan Paralympic activity for pushing for greater nickname and acceptance of abnormal athletes, Pistorius changeable dormant Steenkamp, a exemplary and rule student, successful his bath connected Valentine's Day successful 2013.

The athlete, known arsenic "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetic legs, went from nationalist leader to convicted murderer successful a proceedings that drew worldwide interest. (Additional reporting by Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by James Macharia Chege, Alison Williams and Angus MacSwan)

(Reuters)