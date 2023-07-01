Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be nan acme of nan BRICS group of emerging economies successful South Africa successful August "by communal agreement", South Africa's presidency said connected Wednesday.

Russia will alternatively beryllium represented by its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov astatine nan Johannesburg summit, alongside nan leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, nan presidency said successful a statement.

South Africa faced a dilemma successful hosting nan acme because, arsenic a personnel of nan International Criminal Court (ICC), it would theoretically beryllium required to apprehension Putin for alleged warfare crimes if he were to attend.