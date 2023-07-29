South Dakota AG calls on state lawmaker to repay over $600K in federal COVID-19 relief funds

South Dakota's lawyer general called connected a authorities lawmaker Thursday to repay much than $600,000 successful national COVID-19 alleviation backing she received for her preschool business.

Attorney General Marty Jackley gave chap Republican authorities Sen. Jessica Castleberry, of Rapid City, 10 days to return nan money she accepted for Little Nest Preschool, which she owns.

In a missive dated Wednesday, Jackley cited a 2020 South Dakota Supreme Court advisory informing authorities lawmakers that it is unconstitutional for them to judge national pandemic funding.

"The Supreme Court has expressly forbidden specified payments to legislators," Jackley wrote to Castleberry.

Gov. Kristi Noem has said Castleberry violated the authorities constitution by accepting nan pandemic aid.

"The Supreme Court, could not person spoken much clearly, aliases connected constituent to this issue. The Senator has a individual and ethical responsibility to debar conflict of interests," Noem had written successful an earlier missive to nan lawyer general.

Castleberry said she believed her institution was eligible for backing aft speaking pinch a lawyer. She said she "communicated straight and transparently" pinch Social Services unit regarding her assistance applications.

"I americium committed to resolving nan rumor pinch nan State and will activity pinch them to guarantee I acted successful compliance pinch nan State Constitution," Castleberry said successful a statement.

Noem had asked nan lawyer wide to analyse Castleberry aft a authorities Social Services Department staffer recognized Castleberry's sanction connected a caller $4,000 assistance request, which was denied. A reappraisal by nan agency turned up much than a twelve different payments to Castleberry's preschool.

Castleberry was appointed to a vacant authorities Senate spot successful 2019 and continues to serve.