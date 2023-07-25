South Korean Lending Platform Delio Faces Disruption in Operations After Asset Seizure

9 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. South Korean Lending Platform Delio Faces Disruption in Operations After Asset Seizure

South Korean integer plus savings and lending patient Delio has plunged into a deeper situation much than a period aft suspending personification withdrawals. The authorities seized Delio’s assets connected July 18th, which reportedly disrupted its operations.

According to nan latest update, nan actions by nan South Korean regulator person made it “difficult for nan institution to supply normal services.” It besides highlighted nan request to forestall nan scattering of nan platform’s spot successful nan liking of depositors.

  • In a notice (translated from Korean), Delio raised concerns complete its expertise to usability usually aft nan South Korean Financial Services Commission (FSC) confiscated each assets owned by customers and nan company, arsenic good arsenic different acold wallets and ledgers.
  • Delio was a awesome subordinate successful nan South Korean cryptocurrency ecosystem.
  • The lending patient temporarily suspended withdrawals starting from June 14, citing accrued marketplace volatility and investor disorder astatine sister lending institution Haru Invest, which stopped deposits and withdrawals conscionable a time earlier.
  • Delio further said it was focused connected safeguarding customer assets successful its custody and added that withdrawals will stay suspended till nan rumor is resolved.
  • A fewer days later, Delio main executive Jung Sang-ho revealed that nan lending level would resume withdrawals. No further timeline was shared pinch respect to suspended services.
  • The determination to abruptly halt withdrawals attracted backlash from nan organization while nan FSC launched an enquiry into nan firm’s activities owed to accusations of fraud, embezzlement, and breach of belief.
SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to registry and person $100 free and 10% disconnected fees connected Binance Futures first month (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to registry & participate CRYPTOPOTATO50 codification to person up to $7,000 connected your deposits.

More
Source Cryptopotato

Related Article

SBF Agrees to Gag Order, Requests One for Rivals Too

SBF Agrees to Gag Order, Requests One for Rivals Too

4 hours ago
Vladimir Putin Approves Russian CBDC, Launches In August

Vladimir Putin Approves Russian CBDC, Launches In August

8 hours ago
Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Held by Long-Term Holders Hits ATH

Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Held by Long-Term Holders Hits ATH

11 hours ago
Pro-ISIS Terrorist Organizations Ramp up Crypto Usage: TRM Labs

Pro-ISIS Terrorist Organizations Ramp up Crypto Usage: TRM Labs

12 hours ago

Popular Article

Apple looks to increase iPhone 15 revenue by focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple looks to increase iPhone 15 revenue by focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro

17 hours ago
Samsung kicks off Galaxy Unpacked ad campaign in 13 of the busiest locations around the world

Samsung kicks off Galaxy Unpacked ad campaign in 13 of the busiest locations around the world

18 hours ago
iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

16 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.