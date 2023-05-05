Spain's special tennis pipeline keeps producing great players

One of nan all-time top tennis players, Spaniard Rafael Nadal, isn't astatine this year's French Open. But Carlos Alcaraz, besides of Spain, is dominating. What is it astir nan Spanish tennis pipeline?

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

As tennis players and fans move towards nan difficult courts of nan U.S. Open, nan Wimbledon singles finals from this play will beryllium agelong remembered.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

First off, connected Saturday, for nan first clip ever, an unseeded female won nan tourney - Marketa Vondrousova from nan Czech Republic. She hit instrumentality favourite No. 6 classed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

CHANG: And connected nan men's side, well, it's not hyperbolic to opportunity that yesterday's lucifer felt for illustration David defeating Goliath.

FLORIDO: In a breathtaking match. set-five, tennis fable Novak Djokovic was taken down successful a stunning upset. Here is nan telephone from Wimbledon.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: Djokovic is deposed. There's a caller king of Centre Court.

FLORIDO: Carlos Alcaraz fell to nan crushed mid-court and put his hands to his look and sobbed tears of joyousness and pride.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #1: He's beaten nan champion of each time. He's beaten a man who is virtually invincible connected this court.

CHANG: At conscionable 20 years old, Alcaraz is simply a comparatively caller look successful pro tennis. This was conscionable his 4th awesome arsenic a pro. So to overtake Djokovic successful nan sport's astir prestigious tourney truthful early successful his career, Alcaraz described nan infinitesimal arsenic a dream travel existent connected ESPN.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CARLOS ALCARAZ: It's astonishing for a boy, you know, 20 years old, I didn't expect you to reach, you know, these benignant of situations really fast. I'm really, really proud.

FLORIDO: But arsenic astonishing arsenic Alcaraz's triumph astatine Wimbledon is, nan Spaniard's meteoric emergence to nan apical should not beryllium each that unexpected. As NPR's Rob Schmitz reports from Spain, location is simply a logic that Spaniards are truthful good.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Most tennis players deed a tennis ball.

(SOUNDBITE OF TENNIS RACQUET HITTING TENNIS BALLS)

SCHMITZ: Carlos Alcaraz seems to motorboat it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #2: Truly sensational - nan man from Murcia steps up yet again.

(CHEERING)

SCHMITZ: The man from Murcia successful confederate Spain launches balls astatine angles that befuddle opponents. And erstwhile he's not hitting explosive forehands aliases a jumping backhand cannon, he's fond of changing nan gait pinch flawless driblet shots that nonstop players scurrying to nan net, usually successful vain.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #3: How has he recovered that? No way.

(APPLAUSE)

SCHMITZ: When Alcaraz isn't dominating opponents, he trains present astatine a tennis academy nestled among orangish and oliva orchards, wherever it takes a bid of decrepit one-lane roads done nan sun-drenched countryside northbound of Murcia to get here.

(SOUNDBITE OF TENNIS RACQUET HITTING TENNIS BALLS)

SCHMITZ: Antonio Cascales founded this academy, named aft nan first subordinate he guided to No. 1 successful nan world, Juan Carlos Ferrero.

ANTONIO CASCALES: (Through interpreter) It's not nan champion tract successful nan world for a tennis academy, but it's a spot that's very peaceful, pinch a bully climate.

SCHMITZ: The bid and quiet are ideal, he says, for focusing connected tennis. Antonio Martinez Cascales is short, bald and enjoys softly watching players. That's what he was doing 7 years agone erstwhile he first saw Carlos Alcaraz play a match. The 13-year-old-boy mislaid to personification older, but he made a heavy impression.

CASCALES: (Through interpreter) What I saw was a boy pinch a batch of talent, but a small anarchic. He didn't person a strict shape of play, but you could show correct distant he had promise.

SCHMITZ: Cascales says players from his location state thin to beryllium harder moving because of nan aboveground they grew up hitting on.

CASCALES: (Through interpreter) In nan 1970s, Spain built much than a 1000 tennis clubs, each of them pinch clay courts. So for 50 years, Spanish players person grown up playing connected clay. The aboveground slows down nan gait of play, and it creates longer points. So you person players who study really to activity difficult and play consistently.

SCHMITZ: The tennis tribunal building roar that Cascales conscionable mentioned, it was overseen by Spain's astir ruthless dictator, General Francisco Franco.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FRANCISCO FRANCO: (Speaking Spanish).

SCHMITZ: Franco, profoundly unpopular successful nan West, was enamored pinch Spanish tennis champion Manolo Santana, who brought Spain world fame by winning nan U.S. Open, Wimbledon and nan French Open. Chris Lewit, writer of "The Secrets Of Spanish Tennis," says Franco was truthful inspired, he ordered nan building of thousands of tennis courts for nan masses.

CHRIS LEWIT: Those investments a decade aliases 2 later paid off, and location was a immense tennis roar successful Spain.

SCHMITZ: More players meant much coaches were needed. Lewit says 2 of them came up pinch training methods that were enshrined successful nationalist manuals distributed to Spain's section clubs. One coach was a ballroom dancer, and he utilized geometric drills to attraction connected footwork. The different coach is still astatine it.

(SOUNDBITE OF TENNIS RACQUET HITTING TENNIS BALLS)

SCHMITZ: Lluis Bruguera, now 79 years old, coaches players present astatine an academy successful Barcelona.

LLUIS BRUGUERA: (Through interpreter) I'm often asked, why are location truthful galore apical tennis players from Spain? Well, it's because their strategy is good, and nan Spanish characteristic is besides good. It's nary coincidence that practically each state successful nan world uses these exercises now to train their players.

SCHMITZ: Some coaches outcry astatine their players, others speech them. Bruguera asks them questions.

(SOUNDBITE OF TENNIS RACQUET HITTING TENNIS BALLS)

BRUGUERA: Where? Where? Where is it?

SCHMITZ: Where is your hand, Bruguera asks 1 player. The subordinate raises his manus to show him. Bruguera shakes his head, clicking his lingua successful disappointment. No, this is your hand, he says, pointing to nan look of nan player's racquet. Author Chris Lewit says Bruguera's training encompasses six pillars of what he calls nan Spanish method. These see fantabulous footwork, defense and consistency. But 1 of nan astir important pillars, says Lewit, is mental.

LEWIT: All nan young players successful Spain are taught to suffer connected nan tennis court, which, if you're not from Spain, whitethorn sound a small overseas aliases strange. But they really do judge that wholeheartedly, and it's a large portion of their accuracy and civilization - nan tennis civilization - successful Spain, and also, to immoderate extent, nan civilization itself.

SCHMITZ: And Lewit says 1 player, Rafael Nadal, exemplifies this facet of Spanish tennis much than anyone.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER #4: Oh, my words - perfectly unthinkable from Rafael Nadal.

(APPLAUSE)

SCHMITZ: He's not only nan champion Spanish subordinate successful history, but he's 1 of nan champion tennis players, period.

LEWIT: The mentality, nan energy, nan willingness to pursuit each shot and fight. You cognize erstwhile you're playing a Spanish player, it's going to beryllium a agelong time astatine nan agency because they ne'er springiness up. They ne'er tire, and they're going to conflict you each nan measurement to nan end.

SCHMITZ: Numbers look to backmost this up. According to nan Association of Tennis Professionals, Spaniards made up an mean of 13 of nan apical 100 men's players each twelvemonth for nan past 2 decades. Compare that to an mean of only 9 American men, contempt nan U.S. having 7 times nan organization of Spain.

(SOUNDBITE OF TENNIS RACQUET HITTING TENNIS BALLS)

SCHMITZ: Back astatine nan Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy, Alcaraz coach Antonio Cascales says he believes Alcaraz will go 1 of nan adjacent tennis greats, alongside Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

CASCALES: (Through interpreter) In nan productivity he uses successful a emblematic match, I'd comparison him to Federer. But his tenacity and nan measurement he fights to triumph a point, I'd comparison him much Rafa.

SCHMITZ: And it's that Spanish fighting spirit, says Cascales, that usually wins retired successful nan end.

(SOUNDBITE OF TENNIS RACQUET HITTING TENNIS BALL)

SCHMITZ: Rob Schmitz, NPR News, Spain.

