Spanish anger over TV star Ana Obregón's surrogate baby in US

Image source, Europa Press/Getty Images Image caption, Ana Obregón says she is "alive again" aft revealing news of her newborn baby

By Alexandra Fouché BBC News

Spanish TV character Ana Obregón has travel nether occurrence aft revealing that she has had a babe woman via surrogacy successful nan US astatine nan property of 68.

Obregón is champion known for starring successful a number of Spanish sitcoms.

Her boy and only kid died of crab successful 2020 astatine nan property of 27, and she had since spoken of her struggles to move connected pinch her life.

Spain has banned each forms of surrogacy, but parents tin adopt nan kid erstwhile they return to nan country.

Obregón - who besides mislaid some her parents aft nan decease of her boy - was pictured connected nan screen of ¡Hola! mag earlier this week extracurricular a Miami hospital, cradling a newborn baby.

In an Instagram post, she later commented connected nan mag cover, saying:

"A ray afloat of emotion came into my darkness.

"I will ne'er beryllium unsocial again. I AM ALIVE AGAIN."

Her remarks ignited statement connected Spanish societal media, and ministers successful Spain's left-wing authorities were incensed astatine nan move.

Education Minister Pilar Alegría called nan image of Obregón leaving nan infirmary "Dantesque", referring to nan Italian writer's travel done hell.

Equality Minister Irene Montero said nan move was "a shape of unit against women" and added location was a "clear poorness bias" against women who go surrogate mothers because they needed nan money.

Ms Alegría besides noted: "This is not surrogacy, this is renting a womb which, arsenic we know, is an forbidden believe successful Spain."

"Women's bodies should neither beryllium bought nor rented to fulfill anyone's desires," declared Presidency Minister Felix Bolaños.

But Cuca Gamarra - number 2 successful nan blimpish People's Party - was much cautious, saying nan taxable had to beryllium approached via "deep and serene debates because it touches connected galore moral, ethical and belief questions".

Spain's Socialist-led conjugation authorities came to powerfulness almost 5 years agone and has made women's authorities 1 of its cardinal areas of policy.

Earlier this year, it imposed tighter restrictions connected surrogacy, banning advertisement for surrogacy agencies.