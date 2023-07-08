Spencer Cox Dodges Whether He’d Back Trump In 2024 Election

19 hours ago
Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox refused to explain Saturday if he would support erstwhile President Trump if he were to triumph nan 2024 GOP nomination.

Cox was featured arsenic a main speaker astatine nan Braver Angels convention successful Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. During his speech, nan Utah politician referenced Trump’s lead successful nan GOP superior and lamented that he could erstwhile again go nan party’s nominee. (RELATED TO: Utah Lawmakers Override Gov. Cox To Ban Biological Men From Women’s Sports)

“Sixty percent of Republicans do not want nan existent frontrunner for president. Seventy percent of Democrats don’t want nan existent frontrunner for President. A supermajority of Americans do not want nan 2 existent frontrunners for nan statesmanlike nomination. We are sleepwalking towards nan astir dreaded predetermination of our lifetime,” Cox said.

“Wake up, America.” Cox pleaded.

The Daily Caller asked Cox to explain his stance connected President Trump and if he would endorse him should he go nan 2024 GOP nominee.

“Well look, I ne'er play successful early possibilities. That’s bad politics. But what I will show you is that I’m consenting to activity pinch President Trump,” Cox said.

This is not nan first clip Cox has dodged whether he would support a Trump 2024 nomination. He appeared connected NBC’s “Meet nan Press” saying he did not judge Trump would thief nan statement connected a nationalist ticket.

“I judge successful governors. I judge we person an opportunity. I judge that we mislaid nan House, nan Senate, nan presidency pinch President Trump,” Cox said. “I for illustration winners and I deliberation we request a winner, and I deliberation location are respective governors that are winners correct now.”

