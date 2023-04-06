Sports Ministry approves financial assistance for 12 para shuttlers

1 hour ago
The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved financial assistance to 12 para-badminton players, including Pramod Bhagat and Mansi Joshi, for their information successful nan upcoming Brazil Para-Badminton International.

The tourney is simply a Level 2 arena and portion of nan Paris Paralympics pathway for 2023.

The backing has been cleared nether ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and will screen financial assistance to nan players and their support staff.

The backing will screen athletes' and nan support staff's travel, visa, and security costs, on pinch their boarding and lodging, their introduction fees for nan title and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for different regular financial needs.

The para shuttlers who person been granted assistance are Bhagat, Joshi, Krishna Nagar, Sukant Kadam, Nitesh Kumar, Manoj Sarkar, Suhas Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon, Mandeep Kaur, Nithya Sre, Parul Parmar and Manisha Ramadass.

Source Thehindu

