Spotify looks to shut down its live-audio app, Spotify Live

Spotify is shutting down its unrecorded audio app Spotify Live. The company, however, will proceed to research unrecorded features connected its main platform, a study from TechCrunch said.

The institution successful a connection said that it made nan determination to “sunset” nan Spotify Live app aft a play of experimentation and learning.

Spotify besides said it believes location is simply a early for unrecorded fan-creator interactions successful its ecosystem, it does not warrant a abstracted app.

Spotify had integrated unrecorded audio capabilities from its companion app Spotify Greenroom wrong nan main streaming app successful 2022. At nan time, nan institution had noted that Spotify Live would proceed to activity arsenic Greenroom did by allowing creators to interact pinch their assemblage successful existent clip while serving arsenic a big for creation mechanisms.

Earlier past year, Spotify ended accumulation of respective of its unrecorded audio shows successful what seemed to beryllium an effort to standard backmost its unrecorded audio ambitions.

While Spoitfy has invested heavy successful podcasts and related exertion successful caller years, nan institution has struggled pinch its unrecorded audio offerings.

Spotify crossed 195 cardinal paid subscribers and expected to transverse nan 200 cardinal mark by nan extremity of 2022, nan institution had shared successful its September-ending 4th financial update.