The 50-year-old, who joined Tottenham successful 2021 pursuing an 11-year stint at Juve, had taken a leave of absence from his domiciled at Spurs pending nan result of the appeal.

"FIFA ruled to widen the ban worldwide and, whilst location continues to beryllium a conflict arsenic to nan scope and grade of the ban, nan existent worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties arsenic our Managing Director of Football," Tottenham said.

"Fabio has result taken nan determination to resign from his position astatine nan nine pinch contiguous effect to attraction connected his ineligible position successful respect of nan FIGC and FIFA rulings."

Paratici's lawsuit was heard by Italy's apical sports assemblage wrong nan Italian Olympic Committee, which issued its rulings connected Thursday.