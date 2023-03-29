Tottenham managing head of shot Fabio Paratici has been fixed a worldwide prohibition by FIFA that could extremity his clip pinch nan northbound London club.

Paratici was handed a 30-month prohibition from Italian shot successful January aft his erstwhile nine Juventus were recovered blameworthy of mendacious accounting.

The 50-year-old Italian was sporting head and managing head astatine Juventus earlier joining Tottenham successful June 2021.

His first prohibition only applied to his homeland, meaning he was free to proceed moving astatine Tottenham, wherever he was progressive successful Sunday's departure of head Antonio Conte and nan commencement of nan hunt for a caller boss.

But a connection issued by FIFA connected Wednesday threatened to trim short his spell astatine Tottenham, pinch nan world governing assemblage saying: "FIFA tin corroborate that pursuing a petition by nan Italian FA (FIGC), nan chairperson of FIFA disciplinary committee has decided to widen nan sanctions imposed by FIGC connected respective shot officials to person worldwide effect."

Both Paratici and Juventus person appealed against nan first decision.

Tottenham published a lengthy question and reply pinch Paratici connected Tuesday successful which he insisted Conte's exit was "the correct determination for everyone".

Paratici said nan nine were "focused" connected backing interim caput coach Cristian Stellini arsenic they effort to suffice for nan Champions League by securing a top-four decorativeness successful nan Premier League.

Tottenham said they are seeking further explanation from FIFA arsenic they judge Paratici's prohibition would not footwear successful until his entreaty has been heard.

"We are urgently seeking further explanation from FIFA arsenic to nan specifications of nan hold and its variance from nan FIGC sanction," Spurs said successful a statement.

"We should for illustration to make clear that erstwhile Fabio conducted nan question and reply connected nine channels yesterday neither he nor nan nine had immoderate denotation of this determination being made by FIFA, based connected nan truth nan FIGC punishment was taken connected 20 January 2023 and remains taxable to an entreaty connected 19 April 2023."

Tottenham are presently 4th successful nan Premier League but only 2 points supra fifth-placed Newcastle, who person 2 games successful hand.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST), responding to nan hold of Paratici's ban, connected Wednesday called for Spurs president Daniel Levy to reassure fans astir nan early of nan club.

"This news adds further to nan highly concerning business astatine nan club," nan THST said successful a statement.

"No manager, nary head of shot and uncertainty astir our prima subordinate and our extremity of play finish.

"Fans merit to perceive a clear connection of strategy from THFC truthful they tin beryllium reassured by nan committee connected their scheme to bring occurrence and stableness to nan club."