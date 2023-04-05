Squid Game star Hoyeon joins Cate Blanchett in first-ever English-speaking role

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Jung Hoyeon has been formed successful her first-ever English-speaking role, alongside Cate Blanchett.

As a follow-up to her on-screen debut successful Netflix’s smash deed Korean-language bid Squid Game, nan 28-year-old will look successful head Alfonso Cuarón’s forthcoming Apple TV+ mini-series titled Disclaimer.

Blanchett leads nan thriller – based connected Renee Knight’s 2015 caller of nan aforesaid sanction – arsenic Catherine Ravenscroft, whose profession arsenic a successful TV and documentary journalist is built connected unearthing transgressions of long-respected institutions.

After a widowed writer (Kevin Kline) leaves an intriguing caller connected her bedside table, Catherine realises she plays a cardinal domiciled successful a communicative she had hoped was buried successful nan past.

According to IMDb, Hoyeon will play Kim, a important supporting role, which will spot nan character return connected her first English-speaking role.

“I emotion challenging myself,” Hoyeon precocious GQ of nan forthcoming role. “And trying to speak English good and enactment good astatine nan aforesaid clip was very challenging – possibly excessively challenging. But I person this desire to put myself connected nan edge.”

She is presently taking backstage lessons to amended her English, according to nan outlet.

Hoyeon and Cate Blanchett (Getty Images)

“I’m moving to amended myself truthful that possibly erstwhile I’m 40 aliases 50, I’ll speak much fluent English and person much opportunities disposable to me,” she said.

Praising Hoyeon’s “physical and psychological ferocity”, Blanchett said: “I was blown retired of nan h2o by it.”

“I mean, if you’d asked maine to spell to Korea having ne'er acted earlier successful thing successful Korean, I would not person had that level of composure,” said nan two-time Oscar winner.

Disclaimer is presently successful post-production, pinch a merchandise day yet to beryllium announced.