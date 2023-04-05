Squid Game star Hoyeon joins Cate Blanchett in first-ever English-speaking role

4 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Squid Game star Hoyeon joins Cate Blanchett in first-ever English-speaking role

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Jung Hoyeon has been formed successful her first-ever English-speaking role, alongside Cate Blanchett.

As a follow-up to her on-screen debut successful Netflix’s smash deed Korean-language bid Squid Game, nan 28-year-old will look successful head Alfonso Cuarón’s forthcoming Apple TV+ mini-series titled Disclaimer.

Blanchett leads nan thriller – based connected Renee Knight’s 2015 caller of nan aforesaid sanction – arsenic Catherine Ravenscroft, whose profession arsenic a successful TV and documentary journalist is built connected unearthing transgressions of long-respected institutions.

After a widowed writer (Kevin Kline) leaves an intriguing caller connected her bedside table, Catherine realises she plays a cardinal domiciled successful a communicative she had hoped was buried successful nan past.

According to IMDb, Hoyeon will play Kim, a important supporting role, which will spot nan character return connected her first English-speaking role.

“I emotion challenging myself,” Hoyeon precocious GQ of nan forthcoming role. “And trying to speak English good and enactment good astatine nan aforesaid clip was very challenging – possibly excessively challenging. But I person this desire to put myself connected nan edge.”

She is presently taking backstage lessons to amended her English, according to nan outlet.

Hoyeon and Cate Blanchett

(Getty Images)

“I’m moving to amended myself truthful that possibly erstwhile I’m 40 aliases 50, I’ll speak much fluent English and person much opportunities disposable to me,” she said.

Praising Hoyeon’s “physical and psychological ferocity”, Blanchett said: “I was blown retired of nan h2o by it.”

“I mean, if you’d asked maine to spell to Korea having ne'er acted earlier successful thing successful Korean, I would not person had that level of composure,” said nan two-time Oscar winner.

Disclaimer is presently successful post-production, pinch a merchandise day yet to beryllium announced.

More
Source Independent

Related Article

VPR's Katie Maloney Blasts Raquel As ‘Soulless’ Amid Scandoval Affair

VPR's Katie Maloney Blasts Raquel As ‘Soulless’ Amid Scandoval Affair

30 minutes ago
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Feels Abandoned By Christine

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Feels Abandoned By Christine

31 minutes ago
Love Is Blind: Jackie Says She Was Called A 'Disgusting Name' By Marshall

Love Is Blind: Jackie Says She Was Called A 'Disgusting Name' By Marshall

32 minutes ago
90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Shares 'Reality Check Photo' In Raw IG Post

90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Shares 'Reality Check Photo' In Raw IG Post

33 minutes ago
Every Madagascar Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

Every Madagascar Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

1 hour ago
Power Girl Gets The Perfect New Secret Identity For Her DC Return

Power Girl Gets The Perfect New Secret Identity For Her DC Return

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Cash App creator dies following stabbing in San Francisco

Cash App creator dies following stabbing in San Francisco

19 hours ago
Jill Biden to attend King's Coronation in place of husband Joe

Jill Biden to attend King's Coronation in place of husband Joe

18 hours ago
Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

Is Zack from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ the 4th Property Brother?

10 hours ago
Bukalapak Akuisisi iPrice, Platform Pembanding Harga

Bukalapak Akuisisi iPrice, Platform Pembanding Harga

19 hours ago
UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

UK court drops contempt proceedings against Craig Wright

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.