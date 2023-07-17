ADVERTISEMENT
Sri Lanka uproots 'last legume' character to build highway
by AFP Staff Writers
Colombo (AFP) July 11, 2023
Sri Lankan authorities connected Tuesday trim down what had erstwhile been described arsenic nan world's only known chaotic specimen of a type of legume, portion of ongoing building of a four-lane expressway.
Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana told reporters successful Colombo that nan furniture had approved nan removal of nan tree.
The Sri Lanka Legume (Crudia zeylanica) -- a flowering character whose pods are not known to beryllium eaten by humans -- was first classified successful 1868 and past recovered successful 1911.
In 2012, it was declared extinct until nan astonishment find successful 2019 of a lone character adjacent Colombo.
But nan eight-metre (26-foot) character was group to beryllium felled successful February 2021 to let nan building of a motorway, sparking uproar from environmentalists and nan country's influential Buddhist clergy, who had blessed nan works to springiness it ineffable protection.
Gunawardana said a study showed that 40 different trees of nan aforesaid family still existed, but he did not supply specifications connected wherever they were located.
"It is simply a crime to person held up nan building by propagating a story that this was nan only character of its kind," Gunawardana said.
He said bypassing nan character would person added different 15 cardinal Sri Lankan rupees ($50 million) to nan costs of nan roadworthy construction.
Local residents said workers had uprooted nan character utilizing dense instrumentality and had taken it to an undisclosed location.
"There were a fewer workers... they uprooted nan character aft chopping disconnected immoderate of nan branches," 1 resident told nan Swarnavahini TV network.
"Before we could react, nan character was removed."
