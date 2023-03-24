Srinagar's tulip garden enthrals more than 1 lakh visitors within 10 days of opening

Asia’s largest Tulip plot present is successful afloat bloom and is attracting visitors successful hordes pinch astir 1.35 lakh visitors stopping by to witnesser its breathtaking beauty since it opened 10 days ago.

Ensconced betwixt nan celebrated Dal Lake and Zabarwan Hills, nan 52.5-hectare Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden presents a colourful look pinch 16 lakh tulip bulbs of different hues and 68 varieties successful bloom successful nan summertime superior of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tulip plot In-charge Inam-ul-Rehman said astir of nan visitors truthful acold person been tourists.

"About 1.35 lakh visitors person already visited our garden. The maximum proportion, astir 70 per cent, is from extracurricular nan Union territory. They are much enthusiastic," Rehman told PTI.

Last year, nan plot witnessed 3.60 lakh visitors — nan highest truthful acold since it was first opened to nan public.

Rehman said nan section of floriculture, which manages nan garden, is hopeful of a very bully footfall this twelvemonth arsenic well.

Besides 16 lakh tulips, he said, nan garden, besides known arsenic Siraj Bagh, has different outpouring flowers, specified arsenic hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens connected show to enthral nan visitors.

"This year, 4 caller varieties of tulips person been added, bringing nan full varieties to 68," Rehman said.

The garden, which presents a riot of colours, is themed astir rainbow colours arsenic seen nether nan foothills of Zabarwan, Rehman said.

Tourists reactions

He said nan cardinal fountain transmission has been extended to higher terraces this year. There is simply a high-rise fountain and waterfalls, which person added to nan beauty of nan garden.

"We person installed ornamental lights for nan evening. Many visitors enactment successful nan plot till precocious evening," he added.

A tourer from Mumbai, Surmil said she has fallen successful emotion pinch nan garden.

"I emotion this place. It has been an astonishing experience. The ambiance is very nice. The upwind is cool present compared to Mumbai. The group are besides very nice, friendly. The plot is very big, beautiful and has colourful flowers each round," he said.

Rachna and Ayushi, who are besides from Mumbai and are connected their first sojourn to nan valley, fell short of words to picture nan beauty of nan garden.

"This is an astonishing experience, and rather a alteration from Mumbai. The places, nan weather, nan people, nan colours here, everything is ethereal. We person not seen specified a beautiful garden. It is virtually paradise connected earth," they said.

Another tourist, Devender Singh, from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, said they were "lucky" to person travel to nan vale while nan tulips were successful afloat bloom.

"This is our first visit. We had only heard astir nan tulip garden, but person now seen it. We person been fortunate that it is unfastened while we are here. I person not seen specified a plot anyplace else. This is simply a awesome experience. We person not seen galore of nan varieties of tulips which are here," Singh said.

Mesmerised by nan garden’s beauty and emotion "very delighted" pinch her visit, Shreyas Upay, from Bikaner, said she has visited galore elevation stations, but, "I deliberation this is nan champion spot to visit." Arun Kumar, a autochthonal of Gujarat who lives successful South Africa, said he has ne'er seen thing truthful beautiful.

"This is mind blowing. I consciousness very happy to person travel here. This plot is stunning. I deliberation it is 1 of nan astir beautiful gardens, huge. So galore tulips, truthful overmuch beauty, galore waterfalls, conscionable truthful amazing. Truly a 'Jannat' (paradise)," he said. "I will support coming here." While astir of nan visitors were enchanted by nan show of nan flowers, and could not thief but return pictures of them, some, who wanted to touch nan bulbs, were dismayed astatine nan fences surrounding nan flower beds.

"I dream they person immoderate much photographic places. They person covered nan flowers pinch fences. We cannot spell and touch tulips. It would person been astonishing if we could do that," Surmil said.

Weather

The section hopes to person a ample footfall of visitors and an extended long of nan bloom, provided nan upwind doesn't play spoilsport.

"The plants dangle connected nan upwind conditions. There is simply a forecast of mild temperatures (in nan coming days), and successful that case, their life will beryllium extended. Otherwise, successful scorching heats, their life will decrease. It is simply a upwind limited phenomenon," Rehman said.