Stablecoin Supply Shift: TUSD Jumps 110% While Others Experience Reductions

Four stablecoins person reduced their supplies this month, while nan stablecoin token TrueUSD (TUSD) has seen its proviso jump 110% higher complete nan past 30 days. TUSD resides natively connected 4 different blockchains. The number of Ethereum-based TUSD roseate 27%, while nan number of Tron-based TUSD stablecoins accrued by 218%.

TUSD Supply Swells, Tron-Issued Stablecoins Rise 218%

In nan past month, respective stablecoins knowledgeable proviso reductions, including usd coin (USDC), binance coin (BUSD), gemini dollar (GUSD), and USDD. Gemini’s GUSD led nan battalion pinch a 30.5% redemption complaint complete nan past 30 days, while BUSD’s proviso dipped by 30.1%. Additionally, nan crypto organization witnessed nan USDC depegging arena connected March 11, 2023. On that day, USDC dropped to a debased of $0.877 per coin and remained depegged until nan U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would bail retired California’s Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and New York’s Signature Bank.

TUSD marketplace valuation connected March 30, 2023.

On nan aforesaid time that USDC dropped beneath nan peg, an archive.org snapshot shows that nan number of TUSD successful circulation was astir 1.32 cardinal tokens. According to nan stablecoin’s website, nan existent number of TUSD successful circulation is 2.02 billion, meaning that complete nan past 18 days, nan TUSD proviso has jumped 53% higher. On Feb. 24, 2023, nan number of TUSD successful circulation was only 972 million, and a important number of TUSD tokens person since been minted connected nan Tron network. The number of Ethereum-based TUSD roseate from 558.28 cardinal to nan existent 711.71 cardinal complete nan past 33 days.

Statistics show that during nan aforesaid period, nan number of Tron-issued TUSD roseate from 409.64 cardinal to 1.30 billion, a emergence of much than 218%. Approximately 72,055 Avalanche-based TUSD coins were redeemed since Feb. 24, and nan number of Binance Chain TUSDs decreased significantly. An archive.org snapshot indicates that location was a full of 911,869 Binance Chain-issued TUSDs, and today, nan number is 84.04% little astatine 145,516 TUSDs connected that circumstantial chain.

