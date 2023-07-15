Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Just Pulled Off The Greatest Comedy Episode Of Trek Ever Made

Michael Gibson/Paramount+
This station contains spoilers for nan latest section of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
The caller section of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" could person been a disaster. The long-running franchise has spent decades exploring nan galore facets of Spock's half-human, half-Vulcan identity, but crossed aggregate TV shows and films, "Star Trek" has ne'er really dared to tinker pinch nan quality of nan character's personality — until now. The latest section of nan Paramount+ prequel bid boldly goes location nan saga ne'er has before, imagining what nan astir beloved characteristic from 1 of nan world's astir beloved sci-fi franchises would look for illustration if he abruptly became quality for a day.
The consequence of this thought research is "Charades," which turns retired to beryllium not conscionable nan funniest section of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to date, but besides 1 of nan funniest "Trek" episodes ever. It's nary concealed that Trek has a robust shipper instrumentality base, and location person been much than a fewer fanfiction useful that ideate an alternate beingness successful which Spock is abruptly taxable to each nan rash and ridiculous desires of humankind. Those useful typically skew angsty aliases passionate, and there's a small spot of that successful "Charades" too, but mostly, nan section useful acknowledgment to its pitch-perfect joke and Ethan Peck's wholly committed performance.
Who knew Ethan Peck was a awesome comedic actor?
Michael Gibson/Paramount+
If you've ever wondered what Spock mightiness beryllium for illustration without his ultra-logical Vulcan broadside to support him successful check, nan answer, according to "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," is simple: he'd fundamentally beryllium a teenager. When a customer work rep-like entity accidentally removes Spock's Vulcan DNA, nan quality type of nan characteristic is arsenic polite, articulate, and geeky arsenic ever, but he's besides prone to bouts of utmost emotion and somewhat nonexistent impulse control. Anyone who has undergone a awesome hormonal alteration will admit nan references to crying jags, affectional outbursts, and insatiable cravings. That past spot mightiness not look for illustration it would subordinate backmost to Vulcan-ness, but nan "Strange New Worlds" writers' room made judge to mention that Vulcans usage scent suppressants to curb nan nasty smell of humans, meaning Spock didn't smell bacon for nan first clip until aft his accident
All of this could person travel crossed arsenic a cliche quasi-coming-of-age comedy, but it useful because it turns retired Peck is simply a tremendous comedic actor. He typically plays Spock pinch a operation of applicable level-headedness and saccharine innocence, and nan impermanent dismantling of each his affectional barriers only makes nan second trait much obvious. This Spock doesn't look retired of characteristic — he conscionable shows much of himself than he's ever been capable to before. The snarky eyebrow arch perfected by Leonard Nimoy is replaced by Spock's goofily fierce verbal battle connected Sam Kirk. The heavy consciousness of vulnerability and attraction that was erstwhile only distinguishable by measuring nan pauses betwixt Spock's words is now afloat connected show crossed his expressive face. In immoderate ways, it's for illustration Peck is playing a kid successful a man's body, "Big"-style. Yet he's intelligibly besides still nan feline who cares a batch astir coming crossed arsenic smart and collected, which makes his sillier moments moreover much uproarious.
Human Spock lets subtlety alert retired nan window
Michael Gibson/Paramount+
"Charades" made maine laughter retired large much than immoderate section of "Star Trek" ever has (though it's astir apt tied pinch a fewer unintentionally hilarious episodes of "The Original Series"). Peck gets nan champion bits, for illustration erstwhile he chugs a portion aft laughing excessively difficult astatine a joke, past loudly says, "Sorry, I sewage truthful thirsty!" aliases erstwhile he feels a abrupt pang of attraction for La'an (Christina Chong) and declares that he's embarrassed. When Spock ends up stuck successful a tricky business a la "The Birdcage" pinch T'Pring's terrible parents, he tells them that "charades is very important" to humans, and erstwhile he tries to believe a Vulcan-like level of placidness, he ends up going done each facial look imaginable. The kooky script gives everyone other a chance to get a small ridiculous, too, arsenic nan unit impersonates his monotone sound and Captain Pike (Anson Mount) tries to distract nan Vulcan in-laws by plying them pinch his culinary creations.
In nan end, "Charades" is simply a batch much than conscionable a classical drama section of Trek. The section touches connected nan analyzable experiences of increasing up bi-racial, passing arsenic 1 civilization but not another, and not emotion bully capable to participate successful your ain taste practices. Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) is correct erstwhile she says Spock isn't his afloat self erstwhile he's human, and nan show does good to return him to his eyebrow-raising, expressionless ways earlier nan episode's end. Still, by letting a Starfleet serviceman who's known for his subtlety abruptly go nan broadest and brashest type of himself, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" managed to uncover a caller furniture to a characteristic we thought we knew backward and forward. Lucky for us, that caller furniture is hilarious.