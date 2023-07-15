Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Just Pulled Off The Greatest Comedy Episode Of Trek Ever Made

If you've ever wondered what Spock mightiness beryllium for illustration without his ultra-logical Vulcan broadside to support him successful check, nan answer, according to "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," is simple: he'd fundamentally beryllium a teenager. When a customer work rep-like entity accidentally removes Spock's Vulcan DNA, nan quality type of nan characteristic is arsenic polite, articulate, and geeky arsenic ever, but he's besides prone to bouts of utmost emotion and somewhat nonexistent impulse control. Anyone who has undergone a awesome hormonal alteration will admit nan references to crying jags, affectional outbursts, and insatiable cravings. That past spot mightiness not look for illustration it would subordinate backmost to Vulcan-ness, but nan "Strange New Worlds" writers' room made judge to mention that Vulcans usage scent suppressants to curb nan nasty smell of humans, meaning Spock didn't smell bacon for nan first clip until aft his accident

All of this could person travel crossed arsenic a cliche quasi-coming-of-age comedy, but it useful because it turns retired Peck is simply a tremendous comedic actor. He typically plays Spock pinch a operation of applicable level-headedness and saccharine innocence, and nan impermanent dismantling of each his affectional barriers only makes nan second trait much obvious. This Spock doesn't look retired of characteristic — he conscionable shows much of himself than he's ever been capable to before. The snarky eyebrow arch perfected by Leonard Nimoy is replaced by Spock's goofily fierce verbal battle connected Sam Kirk. The heavy consciousness of vulnerability and attraction that was erstwhile only distinguishable by measuring nan pauses betwixt Spock's words is now afloat connected show crossed his expressive face. In immoderate ways, it's for illustration Peck is playing a kid successful a man's body, "Big"-style. Yet he's intelligibly besides still nan feline who cares a batch astir coming crossed arsenic smart and collected, which makes his sillier moments moreover much uproarious.