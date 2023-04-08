Star Wars Celebration Reveals First Look at Live Action Grand Admiral Thrawn and Sabine Wren

In a postulation far, acold away, characters erstwhile only known successful their animated shape person been showing up successful unrecorded action. First, nan prequel-era adversary General Grievous (voiced successful his first quality by Joe DiMaggio) was translated into a unrecorded action type successful 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of nan Sith (voiced by Matthew Wood successful nan films). Then, Saw Gerrera was first voiced by Andrew Kishino successful Star Wars: Clone Wars earlier his debut connected surface successful Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, successful which Forest Whitaker played him. Most recently, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (first voiced by Ashley Eckstein, past played successful unrecorded action by Rosario Dawson), some of whom first appeared successful Clone Wars, made their unrecorded action debut connected Disney+'s highly celebrated series, The Mandalorian. Now, 2 different fan-favorite characters from Dave Filoni's extended Star Wars beingness are making their unrecorded action debut successful Star Wars: Ahoska, premiering connected Disney+ successful August 2023: Grand Admiral Thrawn and Sabine Wren, some primitively of Star Wars: Rebels fame.

While specifications of what nan Ahsoka standalone bid will impact stay officially nether wraps, stills from nan show that were released pursuing Friday's Ahoska sheet springiness fans a first look astatine unrecorded action Grand Admiral Thrawn (although location is still nary connection connected who has been formed for nan role), pinch nan uncover seemingly confirming nan mentation that nan show will travel Ahsoka now connected nan hunt for nan evil Grand Admiral Thrawn successful nan dream that it will thief her find nan missing Ezra Bridger (originally voiced by Taylor Gray, and now played by Eman Esfandi), nan young Jedi that vanished pinch Thrawn and immoderate abstraction whales years ago.

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, it was besides revealed that Sabine Wren is returning to nan Star Wars Universe, and she will beryllium played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The Australian character astir precocious appeared arsenic Heather successful Netflix's Day Shift.

Get a glimpse astatine Grand Admiral Thrawn and Sabine Wren below:

Star Wars: Ahsoka Premieres connected Disney+ successful August 2023:

Jon Favreau and Filoni confirmed that Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson successful nan title role, will premiere exclusively connected Disney+ this August 2023. According to nan Lucasfilm property release, group aft nan autumn of nan Empire, Ahsoka follows nan erstwhile Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano arsenic she investigates an emerging threat to a susceptible galaxy.

Dawson took nan shape astatine Star Wars Celebration 2023 to unveil a teaser poster for nan series, aft which she was joined by co-stars Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who announced that she will beryllium playing Hera Syndulla. The position concluded pinch a caller teaser trailer for nan Disney+ original series, which is written by executive shaper by Filoni, alongside executive producers Favreau, Kennedy, Wilson, and Beck. Gilchrist is co-executive producer.