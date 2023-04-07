Star Wars: Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic Toy Moves, Responds to Sounds You Make - CNET

The caller Ahsoka teaser trailer debuting Friday astatine Star Wars Celebration marked nan live-action uncover of respective characters first seen connected nan animated Star Wars Rebels series, including nan droid Chopper. Alongside nan debut for nan Disney Plus show, Hasbro revealed its caller Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic toy, which is based connected really nan surly droid will look successful nan upcoming series.

This 7.5-inch type of Chopper is ever listening, and will actively respond to sound that he hears by moving astir aliases making sounds of his own. Chopper has 40 different sound and activity combinations, which tin besides beryllium activated by pushing a fastener aliases posing his beforehand arm.

The droid will respond otherwise whether he's reacting to music, clapping aliases inheritance noise, pinch movements of his head, arms and body.

The Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic will costs $80 and will deed shop shelves successful nan fall. It will besides beryllium disposable for preorder starting Tuesday connected nan Hasbro Pulse website.