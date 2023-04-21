Star Wars: Does Kylo Ren Kill Grogu?

In nan Star Wars sequel trilogy, nan Jedi person go thing of fable again. Although they haven’t rather faded from memory, nan Jedi Order ne'er returned to moreover a fraction of nan prominence it had during nan days of nan Galactic Republic. Even though Jedi Master Luke Skywalker built a schoolhouse for young, untrained Force-users to hone their abilities, that ambition didn’t cookware out.

After nan events of Episode VI — Return of nan Jedi, Luke takes his copy sister Leia Organa arsenic 1 of his first pupils, training her successful nan ways of nan Force. But different early student of Luke’s is Grogu, nan Force-sensitive foundling from The Mandalorian. After bounty huntsman Din Djarin returns Grogu to “his ain kind” — nan Jedi — Luke trains nan kid for a short time, conscionable arsenic he’s starting building connected a school.

In nan Star Wars sequel trilogy, viewers study that Luke tries to train his ain nephew, Ben Solo, decades later. But Ben becomes 1 of Luke’s biggest regrets. The boy is powerful — he is, aft all, the grandson of Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader) — and succumbs to nan trappings of nan acheronian side. Much for illustration his grandfather earlier him, Ben’s way to becoming his ain type of a Sith, Kylo Ren, is marked by slaughtering young Jedi. So, successful his purpose to purge nan postulation of nan Jedi, does Kylo Ren termination Grogu earlier nan events of The Force Awakens?

Why Does Kylo Ren Kill Luke's Jedi Students?

When Rey finds a reclusive Luke Skywalker connected Ahch-To, she learns quickly that nan Jedi Master is jaded. She offers him Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber, nan first Jedi limb Luke himself held, and he tosses it complete his shoulder. But Luke’s disinterest successful training Rey is understandable, fixed nan horrific nonaccomplishment he knowledgeable astatine nan manus of a erstwhile apprentice whom he failed. That apprentice was Ben Solo — Luke’s nephew who is amended known by nan moniker Kylo Ren.

In The Last Jedi, Rey hears some sides of nan communicative — though Luke seemingly leaves retired an important detail. “Did he show you what happened? The nighttime I destroyed his temple,” Kylo Ren asks Rey. “Did he show you why?" On Ossus, Luke builds a Jedi Temple, and dedicates himself to school a caller procreation of Jedi. Leia hopes her relative tin train Ben successful nan ways of nan Force, helping him to defy nan acheronian beingness she feels tempting him.

That acheronian force, of course, is Supreme Leader Snoke, an supplier of Darth Sidious who wants to usage Ben Solo to orchestrate nan Dark Lord’s return to power. Fascinated by nan acheronian side, Ben keeps his interests secret. One night, Luke looks into Ben’s mind while he’s sleeping, and sees a increasing darkness. It scares Luke, and he ignites his lightsaber, waking Ben.

When Ben sees his uncle looming complete him, lightsaber drawn, he uses nan Force to trap Luke, and flees. Full of fearfulness and anger, Ben gives into nan very acheronian Luke and Leia hoped to quell, and summons a Force-lightning large wind that destroys nan Jedi Temple and each but 3 acolytes. The surviving Padawans prosecute Ben, but are killed. Although somewhat little intentional than Order 66 and Anakin’s purge of nan Jedi Temple connected Coruscant, Ben Solo vanquishes nan caller procreation of Jedi successful a azygous nighttime — aliases truthful it would seem.

From there, Ben Solo takes nan sanction Kylo, joins nan Knights of Ren, and defeats their titular leader, hence his afloat chosen name, Kylo Ren. He friends pinch Snoke and nan First Order. Devastated, Luke goes into exile connected Ahch-To, nan expected birthplace of nan Jedi Order.

Luke & Rey: Are They The Last Jedi?

After Rey acquires Anakin’s lightsaber successful nan basement of Maz Kanata’s cantina, viewers recognize her beardown relationship to nan Force. Despite having nary general training, she survives a lightsaber duel pinch Kylo Ren, and she has a knack for piloting that rivals that of Luke and Anakin. When she arrives connected Ahch-To seeking Luke’s help, it’s difficult for him to support up his curmudgeon act. Rey is wished and afloat of dream — nan spitting image of a young Luke Skywalker.

Still, nan eighth movie successful nan Skywalker Saga is called The Last Jedi for a reason. While Leia, Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren are each Force-sensitive, Luke is nan 1 who follows nan Jedi Order’s precepts. Kylo Ren believes that ending Luke will besides bring astir nan extremity of nan Jedi; his uncle and nan bid of lightsaber-wielding monks are synonymous. But by nan extremity of nan sequel trilogy, Rey studies up connected Jedi lore, uses nan Force to heal, channels nan spirits of nan Jedi who came earlier her, and constructs a lightsaber. At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Rey would transportation connected Luke’s dream of restoring nan Jedi Order successful a trilogy of caller films.

But Star Wars has a “last Jedi” problem. Time and again, viewers are told that there’s only 1 chance near for nan Jedi — only for that to beryllium proven false. Even successful nan original trilogy, Obi-Wan Kenobi reveals that Luke isn’t nan only dream for nan Jedi; his sister, Leia, is beardown pinch nan Force, too. During nan Age of nan Rebellion and nan reign of nan Empire, exiled Jedi for illustration Yoda, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka Tano are each live and well. In Star Wars Rebels, Kanan Jarrus, who escaped Order 66, trains his ain Padawan, Ezra Bridger.

There will ever beryllium a Force-sensitive being who taps into nan ray broadside of nan Force. While Luke (and now Rey) whitethorn correspond nan vestiges of nan Jedi Order, those who locomotion paths akin to nan Jedi — righteous, though not overly burdened by teachings and rules — ever surface.

What If Grogu Is Not A Jedi?

This is besides nan lawsuit successful The Mandalorian. In nan pilot, viewers study that nan plus that’s truthful coveted by Moff Gideon’s Empire remnant and Dr. Penn Pershing is simply a Force-sensitive being. The Child, later known arsenic Grogu, lived connected Coruscant successful nan Jedi Temple. Thanks to Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, Grogu survived Order 66, and acknowledgment to Din Djarin and Ahsoka Tano, nan foundling makes his measurement to a young Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

In The Book of Boba Fett, Din tries to visit Grogu during his training pinch Luke, but Ahsoka stops him. She warns Din that Grogu feels powerfully astir him, and that specified an attachment could disrupt his training. Instead, Din leaves a gift behind: Mandalorian-made Beskar chainmail. Sensing nan measurement Grogu is pulled successful opposing directions — a life pinch Din Djarin and a life committed to nan Jedi measurement — Luke offers nan youngling a choice. Grogu tin either judge a gift from Luke — Master Yoda’s lightsaber — and complete his Jedi training, aliases he tin judge nan Beskar armor and subordinate his Mandalorian friend.

Grogu chooses to locomotion nan measurement of nan Mandalore. In Season 3 of The Mandalorian, he moreover starts training pinch nan different Mandalorian foundlings. Not since Tarre Vizsla, nan creator of nan Darksaber, has location been an openly Force-sensitive Mandalorian. It’s not intolerable for Grogu to tread some paths, but nan traditions of nan war-driven Mandalorians and nan peace-keeping Jedi do conflict.

Does Kylo Ren Kill Grogu?

While fans don’t cognize the authorities of Grogu’s well-being successful nan sequel trilogy, his ties to Mandalore mightiness explicate why Kylo Ren doesn’t termination him. It’s apt Grogu stays pinch Din Djarin and nan Mandalorians, and ne'er returns to embark connected his training pinch Luke. If truthful Grogu mightiness moreover extremity up domiciled connected Mandalore, retired of nan First Order’s reach. Even though Grogu has an impressively precocious midichlorian count, it’s imaginable he conscionable isn’t successful nan image (or a practicing Jedi) erstwhile Kylo Ren comes along.

On nan different hand, it’s difficult to judge that Darth Sidious would extremity hunting Grogu. The cardinal to Palpatine’s cloning endeavors, Grogu mightiness beryllium nan very logic nan Sith Lord returns successful The Rise of Skywalker. Like Ahsoka, Kanan, Ezra, and plentifulness of light-side Force-users earlier him, Grogu mightiness not purposely spell into hiding, but he mightiness beryllium conscionable disconnected radar-enough to debar being pulled into nan events of nan sequel trilogy. Whatever nan lawsuit whitethorn be, fans will apt study much astir Grogu’s destiny successful nan Star Wars franchise for galore years to come.

