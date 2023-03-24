Star Wars: The Old Republic is Making a Big Change to Its Servers

2 hours ago
Star Wars: The Old Republic is migrating its servers to nan cloud, and players tin gain an awesome reward by helping BioWare do it right.

swtor bioware amazon cloud

Star Wars: The Old Republic is making a large alteration to its servers by migrating them to nan cloud. This upcoming alteration is simply a portion of The Old Republic's ongoing efforts to upgrade and modernize nan crippled for its 2nd decade of service.

In a caller blog station for The Old Republic’s 11-year anniversary, it confirmed iterations of its Public Test Server had been hosted connected Amazon Web Services. Now, The Old Republic has officially announced it is migrating each of its unrecorded servers to AWS successful nan adjacent future.

Doing truthful has a number of benefits for some players and developers. The exertion will amended subordinate capacity and connectivity, and will let for much businesslike backend attraction to guarantee nan wellness of SWTOR. Resources utilized to support existent servers would beryllium freed up to attraction connected different aspects of nan game, and The Old Republic will beryllium capable to merge much modern tech into nan crippled to amended graphics. It whitethorn moreover beryllium capable to connection gameplay successful regions presently incapable to play SWTOR.

To facilitate this migration, Star Wars: The Old Republic is launching a server afloat hosted connected nan AWS unreality to trial its functionality. From April 3 done April 18, players will beryllium capable to play connected nan impermanent Shae Vizla server to thief trial it. SWTOR will beryllium looking to find immoderate problems pinch performance, functionality, visuals, aliases connectivity pinch nan caller unreality host. What’s more, players that log successful to this server and complete a PvP match, a Galactic Starfighter match, and a Flashpoint successful Star Wars: The Old Republic will person nan highly-coveted Opal Vulptilla equine for each of their unrecorded server characters.

swtor fox equine testing

This large update for Star Wars: The Old Republic is conscionable 1 measurement it is improving its method aspects. SWTOR switched to a 64-bit customer successful a caller patch. This method update brought nan dated 32-bit restrictions from BioWare’s long-running MMORPG to a much modern level, which will let nan crippled to simultaneously execute and look amended than ever before.

Being complete a decade old, The Old Republic is starting to show its age, meaning method updates are important to support it contemporary. World of Warcraft has had respective specified exemplary updates successful nan past, and Final Fantasy 14 is moving connected a graphical overhaul for its adjacent description . Fans of The Old Republic are gladsome to spot nan crippled is trying to support up pinch nan times, and are looking guardant to seeing what different benignant of improvements BioWare tin present successful nan future.

Star Wars: The Old Republic is disposable connected PC.

MORE: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is Taking a Page Out of KOTOR's Playbook

Source Gamerant

