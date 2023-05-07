Stars pay tribute to singer, actress and style icon Jane Birkin at her funeral

Singer Vanessa Paradis and nan French president's wife, Brigitte Macron, were among nan celebrated faces who paid tribute to vocalist and character Jane Birkin astatine her ceremonial successful Paris connected Monday.

The British-French style icon, who lent her sanction to nan Hermes Birkin handbag, died earlier this period astatine nan property of 76.

Image: Birkin successful 1970. Pic: AP

The London-born prima was recovered astatine her location successful Paris by her carer.

She was best-known for her 1969 deed azygous "Je t'aime... moi non plus" pinch then-husband Serge Gainsbourg.

Image: Birkin's daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon

Image: Brigitte Macron, nan woman of French President Emmanuel Macron, arrives for nan service

Image: Pallbearers transportation nan coffin into nan church

Ms Birkin's daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg, 51, and Lou Doillon, 40, led mourners into nan Church of Saint-Roch.

"I already consciousness nan vacuum she is leaving. This is my mother, our mother," said Ms Gainsbourg.

"Mother, convey you for not being mean and reasonable," Ms Doillon said.

Image: Catherine Deneuve extracurricular nan church

Image: French writer Samuel Benchetrit and vocalist Vanessa Paradis

Image: Actress Charlotte Rampling

Hundreds of group lined nan streets extracurricular nan religion wherever they listened to her music, pinch signs reference "Jane Forever" and "Thank You Jane Birkin", and watched nan ceremonial connected a elephantine screen.

Birkin's songs, including "La Javanaise", played done speakers crossed nan French capital.

Film stars Catherine Deneuve, Charlotte Rampling and Sandrine Kiberlain were among those who attended nan service.

Other mourners included singers Alain Souchon, Etienne Daho, who composed her past album, and Matthieu Chedid.

Image: Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg successful 1974

Image: Hermès Birkin handbag. Pic: AP

Read more: BBC newsreader George Alagiah has died

French President Emmanuel Macron led tributes erstwhile Ms Birkin's decease was announced, saying: "Because she embodied freedom, because she sang nan astir beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon."

In France, wherever she had lived since nan precocious 1960s, she became a well-known and much-loved fig for her songs, roles successful dozens of films and nan stance she took connected a scope of issues including women's and LGBT rights.