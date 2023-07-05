State calls for life sentence for men accused of murdering former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucky Maselesele

The tribunal should enforce lengthy jailhouse position connected nan 2 men who successful March were recovered blameworthy of nan October 2021 execution of erstwhile Kaizer Chiefs prima Lucky Maselesele.

Prosecutor Leswikane Mashabela made this telephone earlier nan Johannesburg precocious tribunal during sentencing proceedings of Xolani Gumbi and Luvuyo April connected Wednesday.

Maselesele, 41, was murdered by a group of group successful Tstsumani, Alexandra, aft being accused of stealing electrical cables. He was assaulted and stoned.

Gumbi was 24 and April 16 years aged astatine nan clip of their arrest.

Two societal workers who presented their pre-sentencing reports aft nan accused had been recovered guilty, connected Wednesday recommended that nan men person custodial sentences.

However, the correctional services section presented a study which said location were programmes that would not require nan accused to beryllium successful custody while serving their condemnation if nan tribunal were to assistance a non-custodial sentence.

Mashabela said nan 2 were convicted of premeditated murder, which authorities demanded that nan tribunal enforce a prescribed condemnation of life imprisonment connected nan big offender.

Mashabela asked nan tribunal to condemnation April to a lengthy word arsenic he said he could not beryllium sentenced nether nan rule which imposes a life condemnation for premeditated execution arsenic he was a minor.