Station 19 Season 6 Episode 13 Recap: 5 Most Shocking Story Reveals

Station 19 play 6, section 13 was packed pinch meangingful twists judge to style what's near of nan season. Over nan years, nan ABC play built up storylines consistently successful a measurement that immoderate of nan much melodramatic developments could successful immoderate measurement beryllium expected, but Station 19 besides has a estimation for sending nan communicative successful unexpected directions. Station 19 play 6, section 13, “It’s All Gonna Break,” included a spot of some types of reveals, which could heavy effect its characters' arcs.

Given really Station 19 established Michael Dixon arsenic a tin villain whose ambition knew nary bounds early on, Station 19 play 6, section 13’s ending uncover shouldn’t beryllium excessively shocking. Still, nan insidious measurement successful which he presented his impervious could fto Maya Bishop reverse into her aged ways, causing moreover much problems than those Dixon wished to create. Between this peculiar improvement and nan different astonishing reveals, Station 19 play 6, section 13 managed to compression respective twists and turns into a azygous story.

5 Theo's Appointment arsenic Station 19 Captain Could Cause Problems With Sullivan

Theo’s first telephone arsenic interim skipper of Station 19 already caused clash successful Station 19 play 6, section 13. Between Andy’s promptly ignored proposal to Chief Ross to beforehand Sullivan and Robert believing himself to beryllium nan champion imaginable action for nan job, Theo’s stint arsenic interim skipper of Station 19 sewage disconnected to a unsmooth start. Given really Theo’s biggest worries ranged from being for illustration Beckett to repeating nan mistakes that led to Mickey’s death, his return arsenic skipper would person already been weighed down by each his worries and antagonistic expectations.

Station 19 play 6, section 13 proved Sullivan was not only evidently disappointment pinch Chief Ross’ determination but besides didn’t deliberation doubly astir pushing against Theo's orders because he profoundly believed they were wrong. Problems didn’t originate only because Theo appreciated his suggestions and put them to bully use, but that doesn’t needfully mean that would beryllium nan lawsuit if Sullivan were to proceed undermining him. Considering Robert’s past pinch addiction, being erstwhile again passed by successful promotion could besides group him backmost to utilizing narcotics again, particularly arsenic it was Ross’ prime not to beforehand him, and he was already missing meetings to beryllium pinch her.

4 Theo As Station 19 Captain Can End Sullivan & Ross

Sullivan already accepted that their narration could person only happened successful concealed backmost successful Station 19 play 5. Still, Chief Ross choosing Theo arsenic interim skipper of Station 19 only brought to nan aboveground that his profession could besides suffer because of his and Natasha’s concealed relationship. After all, Sullivan ne'er hid his wish to spell backmost to ascending nan profession ladder, but Station 19 play 6, section 13 made his inability to do truthful while romantically linked to Natasha crystal clear.

Between Theo’s find of arson successful his aged vicinity and Ross’ request not to make anyone deliberation Robert’s imaginable promotion had thing to do pinch their past, Sullivan could person ne'er been promoted to interim chief, moreover pinch Andy’s endorsement. Sullivan mightiness person been okay pinch secrecy to protect Natasha’s career, but Station 19 play 6, section 13’s developments make it clear that his profession mightiness conscionable arsenic good beryllium a casualty of their relationship. Considering really overmuch Robert ever cared astir his profession and nan things he did to protect it, play will surely ensue betwixt Robert and Natasha, and Theo’s promotion mightiness conscionable beryllium what makes it worse.

3 Carina & Maya Are Finally Openly Talking About Their Marriage

Because of really Maya treated Carina pursuing her admittance to nan hospital, their narration continued to spell unmended, but aft Station 19 play 6, section 13, it appears nan 2 are making immoderate progress. The emotion betwixt Carina and Maya successful Station 19 was ever evident, moreover arsenic nan 2 were struggling to communicate. Still, nan activity Maya did pinch Diane successful nan past Station 19 episodes genuinely bettered her, fixed that alternatively than reasoning astir her feelings aft being kicked retired of Carina’s edifice room, Maya gave Carina abstraction successful "It's All Gonna Break."

Maya and Carina’s openness to talking astir what they really want from their matrimony hints astatine them reconciling soon successful their future, moreover if it could beryllium an uphill conflict because of their history and nan feelings they ever had. Still, Station 19 play 6, section 13 having them yet authorities wherever they are and what they want from their matrimony made their reconciliation person to becoming a reality. Considering really Carina besides accepted Maya’s connection to return her retired connected a date, their narration could soon output happier moments successful Station 19 play 6.

2 Dixon Knows About Ross & Sullivan & Wants Maya To Expose Them

Dixon’s villainy had agelong been established by Station 19, but his worst qualities reached caller highs successful Station 19 play 6, section 13. Chief Ross and Sullivan’s romance had been going connected for specified a agelong clip that it was apt personification would find out. However, Dixon being nan 1 to person impervious of nan matter and wanting to usage Maya’s weakness to person it published and use from it makes nan twist peculiarly shocking. After all, Maya offered Captain Beckett alcohol to get backmost astatine his curen of her only successful Station 19 play 6, section 2.

Although Maya’s advancement pinch really she took attraction of her intelligence wellness and her narration pinch Carina is noticeable, wanting to get further successful her profession was ever her anemic spot. Indeed, emotion stuck and disappointment by her cruel demotion brought Maya to nan constituent she consistently worked retired excessively much, moreover erstwhile hurt. Were Maya to return Dixon’s offer, she would regret it for illustration she regretted offering intoxicant to Beckett, but it could beryllium thing that she considers successful Station 19 play 6 simply because it could springiness her backmost her spot arsenic captain.

1 Eli & Travis Are Finally Exploring Their Spark (& That's Bad News For Andy)

Eli’s flirty cognition toward some Travis and Andy was made clear from nan infinitesimal he appeared successful Station 19 play 6, section 2. While knocking heads pinch Andy yet made Eli prosecute her romantically, pinch Andy unexpectedly taken by nan romance, Eli’s support for Travis had been unwavering since his quality astatine Station 19. Eli and Travis hooking up aft their municipality hallway statement is undoubtedly Station 19 play 6, section 13’s biggest twist. That said, it does make sense, successful ray of really Travis and Eli’s full move was almost identical to Eli and Andy’s; Travis simply gave Eli nan use of nan uncertainty earlier Andy did.

Station 19 play 6, section 13’s romance twist would look to beryllium what Travis' characteristic needed. After overcoming Michael's decease and realizing that he wasn't arsenic successful emotion pinch Emmett arsenic Emmett was pinch him, Travis has recovered a caller emotion liking that really understands him. Still, fixed Andy’s troubling past pinch romanticist partners, losing Eli to Travis will undoubtedly origin clash and heartbreak, particularly arsenic she initially didn’t moreover want to spot nan bully successful Eli. This makes Eli and Travis’ exploration of their spark momentous for Station 19 because it will beryllium conscionable arsenic overmuch beneficial for Travis arsenic achy arsenic it will beryllium for Andy.