Steven Spielberg Wanted To Make Jurassic Park As Homage To An Old Hollywood Legend

Universal Pictures
If personification asked you to sanction a Hollywood legend, location are definite group that conscionable cannot beryllium excluded. One of these is head Steven Spielberg. When you're responsible for films for illustration "Jaws," "Close Encounters of nan Third Kind," "Raiders of nan Lost Ark," "E.T. nan Extra-Terrestrial," "Schindler's List," "West Side Story," and "Jurassic Park," it's beautiful difficult to reason against. The man is astir apt moving retired of abstraction for each of his accolades.
Hollywood fable Spielberg whitethorn be, but he's taken inspiration from earlier legends of nan metallic screen. In fact, pinch "Jurassic Park," Spielberg paid homage to legendary animator/special effects creator/stop-motion animation innovator Ray Harryhausen.
Harryhausen, who died successful 2013 astatine nan property of 92, was responsible for nan animal activity successful films for illustration "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad," "Jason and nan Argonauts," "One Million Years B.C.," and "Clash of nan Titans." Harryhausen inspired galore filmmakers pinch his work, and Spielberg was nary exception.
'I was a immense instrumentality of Ray Harryhausen'
Universal Pictures
As personification who remembers my mind being blown by "Clash of nan Titans," nan truth that he's an inspiration to Spielberg is nary surprise. Before nan heyday of CGI, stop-motion animation was a method that could bring dinosaurs and creatures of fable to life. For decades, Harryhausen pushed nan limits of nan exertion he had. It mightiness beryllium difficult to watch immoderate of his films now aft years of watching integer effects, but for those of america who hadn't seen thing for illustration it before, it was mind-blowing.
In a 2006 question and reply pinch nan Directors Guild of America, Spielberg said astir his Harryhausen fandom. It was mentioned that "Jaws was for illustration a prehistoric character," and nan head was asked if that was nan thought that sewage him willing successful "Jurassic Park." Spielberg said:
"I really judge that erstwhile I publication Michael Crichton's book, I flashed backmost to 'Jaws,' and I flashed backmost to 'Duel.' Look, I'd wanted to make a dinosaur image each my life because I was a immense instrumentality of Ray Harryhausen."
Of course, "Jurassic Park" wasn't utilizing each stop-motion animation for illustration Harryhausen. Spielberg said that he was alert of really CGI was processing done films for illustration "The Abyss" and "Young Sherlock Holmes," but dinosaurs were caller to nan technique. He explained:
"But a integer dinosaur, a main character, had ne'er been done earlier for nan movies. So, successful a way, 'Jurassic Park' was nan first movie wherever nan full occurrence aliases nonaccomplishment of nan communicative was limited connected these integer characters."
' ... nan creator magician who breathed life into clay figures'
United Artists
Like Harryhausen was inspired by his mentor Willis O'Brien's stop-motion animation activity successful 1933's "King Kong," Spielberg told Time successful 2013 that Harryhausen's activity was what sewage him willing successful this type of effects. He said:
"My early vulnerability to each nan leviathans of nan Saturday matinee animal features inspired me, erstwhile I grew up, to make 'Jurassic Park.' And nan creator magician who breathed life into clay figures and ligament armatures and made us, arsenic kids, happily fearfulness for our lives, was nan dean of typical effects, Ray Harryhausen. All those alleged "B movies" were nan A movies of my childhood. He inspired generations."
If you look backmost now, you tin spot gaps successful nan soft mobility of Harryhausen's creatures, but you can't judge them by today's standards. Harryhausen brought america magic. Spielberg calling him an "artist magician" is correct connected nan money.
'Harryhausen embraced it instantly arsenic a positive'
Universal Pictures
What's moreover much awesome astir Spielberg's fandom is that Harryhausen was supportive of really nan world of typical effects had evolved since his clip successful nan industry. In an question and reply pinch Ain't It Cool from 2011 (with /Film's ain Eric Vespe), Spielberg talked astir nan time he was capable to show a integer dino changeable to his idol. He said:
"Ray happened to beryllium visiting maine that time and I said, 'Ray, do you want to spot a CG dinosaur?' He said, 'Sure,' truthful he went complete to nan creation section wherever I was prepping 'Jurassic Park,' and I put connected nan three-quarter inch cassette into nan large machine, and Ray and I watched nan Gallimimus (scene). They were each conscionable rendered arsenic skeletons, they had not been fleshed, but nan activity was truthful soft that I conscionable sewage to watch Ray Harryhausen's look watching nan earthy improvement from his creation to nan caller era of integer characters."
Spielberg said that Harryhausen "embraced it instantly arsenic positive. He wasn't sad to spot nan paradigm shift; he was arsenic jubilant arsenic you tin ideate a young boy would be." Spielberg called it "one of nan top moments of my life." Just a guess, but I stake Harryhausen thought it was a beautiful awesome life moment; to spot personification truthful talented return what you've done and proceed nan march forward. What amended tribute could location be?