Steven Spielberg Wanted To Make Jurassic Park As Homage To An Old Hollywood Legend

As personification who remembers my mind being blown by "Clash of nan Titans," nan truth that he's an inspiration to Spielberg is nary surprise. Before nan heyday of CGI, stop-motion animation was a method that could bring dinosaurs and creatures of fable to life. For decades, Harryhausen pushed nan limits of nan exertion he had. It mightiness beryllium difficult to watch immoderate of his films now aft years of watching integer effects, but for those of america who hadn't seen thing for illustration it before, it was mind-blowing.

In a 2006 question and reply pinch nan Directors Guild of America, Spielberg said astir his Harryhausen fandom. It was mentioned that "Jaws was for illustration a prehistoric character," and nan head was asked if that was nan thought that sewage him willing successful "Jurassic Park." Spielberg said:

"I really judge that erstwhile I publication Michael Crichton's book, I flashed backmost to 'Jaws,' and I flashed backmost to 'Duel.' Look, I'd wanted to make a dinosaur image each my life because I was a immense instrumentality of Ray Harryhausen."

Of course, "Jurassic Park" wasn't utilizing each stop-motion animation for illustration Harryhausen. Spielberg said that he was alert of really CGI was processing done films for illustration "The Abyss" and "Young Sherlock Holmes," but dinosaurs were caller to nan technique. He explained:

"But a integer dinosaur, a main character, had ne'er been done earlier for nan movies. So, successful a way, 'Jurassic Park' was nan first movie wherever nan full occurrence aliases nonaccomplishment of nan communicative was limited connected these integer characters."