Steven Tyler Responds To Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault By Woman Who Says She Was 16 At The Time, Singer Claims Consent & Immunity Since He Was Her Legal Guardian

Steven Tyler is seeking dismissal of a suit revenge successful December by a female who alleges nan Aerosmith frontman had an illicit narration pinch her erstwhile she was 16 years aged and he was 25, saying her claims are barred successful full aliases successful portion by consent connected her part.

In a seven-page reply to nan plaintiff’s allegations revenge Tuesday, Tyler’s attorneys authorities that nan plaintiff has not “sustained immoderate wounded aliases nonaccomplishment by logic of immoderate enactment aliases omission connected nan portion of (Tyler)” and that nan plaintiff is not entitled to immoderate damages from nan 75-year-old musician.

“Plaintiff’s claims are barred successful full aliases successful portion because (Tyler’s) actions were legitimate, good-faith, justified, nondiscriminatory and/or non-retaliatory,” according to Tyler’s attorneys’ tribunal papers, which further allege that nan plaintiff’s declare for punitive damages violates his correct to owed process.

Tyler’s filing besides contends that nan plaintiff’s claims are afloat aliases partially barred by alleged consent connected her portion and that he had astatine slightest qualified immunity arsenic her onetime guardian.

In her suit revenge Dec. 27, nan plaintiff Julia Holcomb alleges that Tyler convinced her mother to assistance him guardianship complete her erstwhile she was 16 years old, allowing her to unrecorded pinch him and prosecute successful a intersexual relationship. She alleges they were together for astir 3 years opening successful 1973.

The plaintiff became pregnant successful 1975, causing Tyler to beryllium simultaneously some nan begetter of nan plaintiff’s unborn kid and her ineligible guardian, according to nan suit, which further states that nan Catholic plaintiff later relented nether Tyler’s unit and had an abortion.

The plaintiff subsequently “made a conscious determination to time off and flight nan euphony and drug-addled world seeking to beryllium free from nan sexualized civilization created by Tyler and nan industry,” according to her suit, which additionally states that she went connected to person a family and go progressive successful her faith.

But nan plaintiff maintains her life was “shattered” erstwhile Tyler released memoirs characterizing his alleged abuses of her arsenic “a romantic, loving relationship” without her knowledge aliases consent successful bid to get fame and financial use for himself and his managers, agents and publishers.

A lawsuit guidance convention successful nan suit is scheduled July 24.

PREVIOUSLY successful December: A female who says she had a intersexual narration with Steven Tyler in 1973 erstwhile she was 16 has revenge a suit against the Aerosmith frontman, Rolling Stone reports. The suit, revenge nether nan California Child Victims Act, accuses Tyler of sexual assault, intersexual battery, and intentional infliction of affectional distress. Under nan act, nan statute of limitations was temporarily lifted for survivors of puerility abuse.

Tyler is not named successful nan lawsuit, but plaintiff Julia Holcomb has spoken publically astir what she said were her experiences pinch Tyler, who was past astir 25, which she says lasted for 3 years. Tyler, for his part, writes successful his memoir that he “almost took a teen bride” whose parents “fell successful emotion pinch me, signed a insubstantial complete for maine to person custody, truthful I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her retired of state. I took her connected circuit pinch me.”

Holcomb maintains that Tyler plied her pinch narcotics and alcohol, had activity pinch her and, yes, took her connected circuit pinch him. She became pregnant pinch his kid astatine 17 and nan vocalist convinced her to person an abortion.

Interestingly, Holcomb’s suit refers to John Does numbering 1 done 50, truthful location whitethorn beryllium much shoes to driblet if nan suit progresses.

Aerosmith canceled 8 shows of its Las Vegas residency successful May because Tyler needed to return to rehab. Earlier this month, nan set canceled nan last 2 dates of nan residency owed to an undisclosed unwellness Tyler suffered.

City News Service contributed to this report.