Stocks moving in after-hours: Nikola, Canoo, Virgin Orbit, Rumble

Virgin Orbit (VORB)

Virgin Orbit’s banal tanked 47% station marketplace aft nan outer institution told labor it would cease to run “for nan foreseeable future” arsenic nan outer motorboat institution was incapable to unafraid funding, according to CNBC.

The study cited CEO Dan Hart, who collapsed nan news astatine an all-hands gathering connected Thursday. Virgin Orbit will trim astir 90% of its workforce.

Earlier this month, nan institution had furloughed employees, arsenic it sought a backing lifeline.

Nikola (NKLA)

Nikola announced a $100 cardinal stock offering. The EV startup’s banal sank arsenic overmuch arsenic 18% connected nan news successful after-hours. Shares are down astir 35% year-to-date.

The battery- and hydrogen-powered electrical motortruck shaper recently announced a business to grow nan usage of electric Class 8 dense motortruck fleets. Nikola precocious said its CFO would discontinue starting adjacent week.

Canoo (GOEV)

Canoo announced its quarterly results and settled its lawsuit pinch nan Securities and Exchange Commission complete its SPAC merger. The SEC investigation into institution statements astir nan cleanable power car startup's business had been going connected since 2021.

Canoo narrowed its quarterly nonaccomplishment per stock to 25 cents and said it looks to standard accumulation successful 2023.

It’s been a unsmooth thrust for nan EV space, arsenic cash-burning companies person taken a beating. Canon’s banal is down 82% complete nan past year. The banal is comparatively level year-to-date, arsenic tech and precocious maturation names person rallied.

Rumble (RUM)

Rumble’s banal spiked arsenic overmuch arsenic 27% aft nan video sharing platform's world monthly progressive users grew for nan 4th quarter. The institution posted gross of $20 million, measurement supra expert estimates of $10.2 million.

Year-to-date nan banal is up 56%.

