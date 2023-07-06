Stocks seesaw, end day and week lower after cool jobs report: Stock market news today

Stocks seesawed Friday, ending little arsenic investors digested nan merchandise of nan monthly US jobs report to supply a steer to nan Federal Reserve's adjacent move connected liking rates.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell astir 0.3%, while nan Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ended down 0.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) led gains earlier successful nan convention but ended down beneath nan flatline. All 3 averages were down for nan week, arsenic well.

US authorities information showed employers added 209,000 jobs successful June, beneath expectations but still a patient gait of employment growth. The unemployment complaint dipped to 3.6%.

A stronger-than-expected ADP jobs study connected Thursday signaled nan US system is proving resilient successful nan look of nan Fed's efforts to combat inflation. Together, nan information has helped reinforce bets that nan Fed is group to raise rates again astatine its July meeting.

